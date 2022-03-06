Disaster for Louth as relegation play-off looms large

This was a disaster for Louth and yet another game which yielded more questions than answers.

The length it took the team management to take Kate Flood out to where she could be of influence, the withdrawal of the Reds’ likeliest registrar Laura Collins and never-endingly lateral approach play had the visiting congregation at Páirc Esler questioning the next step at full-time.

There can be no doubting the ability that’s within this Wee squad. It’s arguably the strongest outfit since the days of Orlaith Kirk and Grace Lynch and yet the team is just an hour away from an immediate return to Division 4 when the talent is there for a promotion push.

Granted referee Philip Conway’s decisions weren’t exactly favourable to Wayne Freeman’s team – the yellow card brandished to Michelle McMahon with 10 minutes to go was extremely harsh and neutered the numerical advantage Louth were due following the earlier sending off of Down’s Kate McKay.

Nonetheless, this was a fixture the Wee women should have won, but their demise was self-inflicted and calls into question the direction they are headed. The defence was quite good, with Céire Nolan – who may even be suited to midfield moving forward – outstanding once more.

However, there is a complete lack of coherency when midfield is crossed. Flood would have been a long time waiting on supply had she not come deeper and while Collins and substitutes Ciara Woods, Jennifer McCourt and Róisín Kavanagh displayed effectively, Down were far more clued in when it came to working their way through as a unit.

For what it’s worth, both Louth goals were superb. Two minutes in, Niamh Rice – who didn’t reach her usual high standards – picked out Collins with a fine pass and the Newtown Blues clubwoman expertly slid to the net.

Meanwhile, midway through the second period, Woods sliced the Down defence in two with an incisive delivery that landed on Flood’s chest en route to the target – the outcome was inevitable.

Those moves apart, all the quality was on the Mourne side. Jessica Foy, an international soccer star with the North, was sublime at centre-forward, with Meghan Doherty, Cara McArdle and Natasha Ferris ever so composed.

Having hit the opening score – a maximum – Louth didn’t notch again for 18 minutes, by which stage Down had amassed 1-3 with Foy sliding past Rebecca Lambe Fagan – who fared well after being named in place of Una Pearson – from the penalty spot.

The gap was 1-4 to 1-2 at the interval, but the odds seemed to be stacking in the away side’s favour given the breeze turned and backed Louth once more in the second half.

Now enjoying a greater share of the ball, Freeman’s charges cut the deficit to one via Rebecca Carr prior to Flood’s major – a boost which came in the play following McKay's dismissal for a reckless arm flail towards Nolan.

However, when it became 14-a-side, Louth completely lost their way and accounted for just one of the match’s next five points to trail in injury-time.

And then Ferris – with the last play – was located brilliantly by Adair Mooney and the Bryansford woman made no mistake.

It was harsh in ways, but apportioning blame elsewhere would be a futile exercise. After all, the Reds have had three matches to get safe and push on. Ultimately, they haven’t taken the opportunities and must question why.

Down: Caroline Kennedy; Orna Kelly, Ciara Byrne, Orla Duffy; Alice McAlea, Cara McArdle, Natalie McKibbin; Meghan Doherty, Kim White; Anne Marie Magee, Jessica Foy 1-1 (1-0p, 0-1f), Orla Swail 0-1; Viv McCormack, Natasha Ferris 1-3 (0-3f), Sarah Dougherty 0-2

Subs: Kate McKay for Magee (23), Aimee Greene for McKibbin (25), Catriona Caldwell 0-1 for Dougherty (HT), Aoife Keown for White (39), Adair Mooney for Kelly (45), Paige Smyth for McCormack (45)

Louth: Rebecca Lambe Fagan; Holly Lambe Sally, Sarah Quinn, Eilis Hand; Michelle McMahon, Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan; Aoife Halligan, Sarah Moore; Eimear Byrne, Rebecca Carr 0-1, Hannah O’Neill; Laura Collins 1-1, Kate Flood 1-2 (0-2f), Niamh Rice

Subs: Róisín Kavanagh for O’Neill (HT), Aoife Russell for Moore (HT), Ciara Woods for Collins (39), Jennifer McCourt for Halligan (46), Seoda Matthews for Lambe Sally (54), Aoife Byrne for Rice (58)

Referee: Philip Conway (Armagh)