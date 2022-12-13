Louth

Different qualities needed to perform in winter championship football – in Louth and further afield

Seamus O'Hanlon

Roche Emmets' Callum Grant dislodges the ball from the hands of Ben Callanan of Naomh Máirtín with his teammate James McDonnell on the cover in Darver on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Despite the freezing temperatures and sub-zero conditions, the GAA club season continues right up to the week before Christmas.

Last weekend saw Derry champions Glen dethrone reigning All-Ireland SFC holders Kilcoo at Armagh's Athletic Grounds to win their first-ever Ulster club championship title.

