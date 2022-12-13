Different qualities needed to perform in winter championship football – in Louth and further afield

Despite the freezing temperatures and sub-zero conditions, the GAA club season continues right up to the week before Christmas.

Last weekend saw Derry champions Glen dethrone reigning All-Ireland SFC holders Kilcoo at Armagh's Athletic Grounds to win their first-ever Ulster club championship title.

With former Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke at the helm, Glen will now face Galway champions Moycullen in the All-Ireland semi-final on the first weekend in January. The other semi-final sees the familiar clash of Dublin and Kerry with Kilmacud Crokes taking on Kerin’s O Rahillys from Tralee.

As mentioned in these columns previously, winter club championship football is almost a completely different sport to the game we see played during the height of the summer.

Resilience, hardiness, character, team spirit and togetherness are equally if not more important as traditional skills or talent when it comes to which club is the last one left standing. Kilmacud are now installed as the competition's favourites with the south-Dublin men hoping to go one better than the 2022 All-Ireland final when Kilcoo beat them with a last-minute goal.

In Galway's Shane Walsh, they have a proven matchwinner but Kerin’s will not be easily pushed aside. Kerry stars David Moran and Tommy Walsh are in the twilight of their long inter-county careers but both are still vital cogs in the Strand Road club's push for All-Ireland success.

I've a soft spot for Kerin O Rahillys with Tralee-native and my former Clan na Gael clubmate Frank O’Connor serving as a recent club chairman. We had a Glen Emmets juvenile team down in Tralee for a weekend tournament in 2019 and were made most welcome by the host club, most especially by Moran.

Following their defeat of Kilcoo, Glen will fancy their chances to get the better of Connacht champions Moycullen, who beat Liam Shevlin's Westport in the provincial decider. Both clubs have won back-to-back county titles, so this clash promises to be a real ding-dong affair.

Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty had superb seasons with Derry as had the Kelly brothers with Galway. I'm hoping the GAA authorities will fix both semi-finals as a double-header in Croke Park so a big crowd can be in attendance for some New Year's fireworks.

Also at the weekend, Kerry champions Fossa won the Munster junior club football championship final in Mallow, defeating Cork side Kilmurray by 1-17 to 1-6. The Clifford brothers were again to the fore with David scoring 0-10 and Paudie notching 1-4. The brothers scored 1-14 of their 1-17 total.

The goal was a backheel finish to fool the Kilmurray defence and sealed the Fossa victory. It secured a sixth title this season for the Clifford brothers. The attacking duo had already won the Allianz League, Munster Championship and the All-Ireland Championship with their county and the Kerry senior championship with East Kerry.

They've added the Kerry junior championship and Munster junior championship with Fossa to complete six trophies in a remarkable year. They will play Castletown from Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final on January 7. Clifden (Galway) face Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone) on the other side of the draw.

Monaghan side Corduff, who are managed by ‘Banty’ McEnaney, have made it through to last four of the All-Ireland IFC where they will face Dunmore Mac Hale’s from Galway. Kerry champions Rathmore take on Wexford's St Mogue’s, Fethard in the second semi-final.

In local club matters, well done to Roche Emmets who won the U21 championship final with a 1-6 to 0-4 win over Naomh Máirtín and to Geraldines, who defeated Cooley Kickhams, in the Shield final. If I'm not mistaken, those two games bring the curtain down on the Louth club season.

Mickey Harte's Louth team have been drawn in Group A of the O Byrne Cup along with Kildare, Westmeath and Wexford. Our 2023 season commences on Wednesday, January 4, when former All-Star Dessie Dolan takes his first inter-county managerial steps at an evening throw-in at Darver.

Four days later, we make our first away game of the season to take on Kildare in Newbridge before a midweek trip to Wexford. The group winners will likely face Dublin in the last four.

Louth will be hoping for a decent run in the competition in preparation for the opening NFL Division 2 fixture away to Clare in Ennis on Janaury 29.

No space, unfortunately, in the column this week to discuss England's World Cup exit... maybe just as well!