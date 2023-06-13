Delegates hit out at ‘disgusting’ GAA over funding for stadium in Dundalk – ‘Gaels in Louth deserve more from Croke Park and the GAA’

Louth supporters make their way into Croke Park before the recent Leinster SFC final against Dublin.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick says “Gaels in Louth deserve more from Croke Park and the GAA” and “beg or borrow, this stadium is going to happen” after confirming news that the central body are yet to table their contribution for the new grounds development in Dundalk.

Delegates were informed at Monday night’s county committee meeting that Ganson – a building and civil engineering firm owned by St Kevin’s clubman David Rogers – had tendered successfully for the stadium contract.

The Balbriggan-based company were the cheapest of four bidders, coming in at €29 million before negotiations saw their figure reduced to €25 million.

Indeed, the risen cost of the stadium, from its original €12 million forecast, was a point of serious debate in Darver. Treasurer Aidan Berrill said that between the IIP money, naming and advertising rights, the ongoing seat sale and Leinster Council grants, there was currently €18 million secured for the project, in addition to the €1.2 million from the double house draw, which has been spent.

Discussions remain ongoing with Croke Park, he added, about their offering, although this did not alleviate delegates’ concerns about the figures presented.

Paddy Clarke, Kilkerley Emmets, pressed the top table on the reasons for the cost more than doubling since 2019. Berrill said that a mixture of Covid, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine had combined to higher the price.

The Kilkerley representative told the meeting that Louth was “the only county in the country without a ground. They’ve put more money into Cork and Casement Park than what it’s going to cost here and we’re entitled to the money from them”.

Oliver Plunketts’ Tomás Ó hEochaidh added that he was “greatly surprised by the final figure” and suggested that “at no stage was there an impression given that this was going to be something up to €29 million”.

He alluded to the cost of redeveloping the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda some years back – and how it was as meagre as €3.5 million at one stage, with Berrill saying that the last projected sum for the Drogheda venue stood at over €8 million – and asked if any guarantee had been given to ensure the “astronomical figures” would not rise further and the project become “another Children’s Hospital”.

Berrill’s reply was that they hoped it would not jump but that the GAA anticipates an increase of 10pc on such ventures and Croke Park was concerned that the costing issues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which finished at more than €30 million over budget, could replicate itself in Louth’s case, which is something the treasurer denied, saying the scale of the project locally was much different.

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock’s Stephen Murphy accepted that the “vibes are good” but said it was “scary” that the national body were yet to make a commitment and worried that the debt could all fall back on clubs, as the Centre of Excellence development did.

Fitzpatrick stressed that there remained no intention of levying clubs and that the county delegation had told Croke Park chiefs they were going ahead with the project in spite of the GAA’s hesitance.

Honorary President Paddy Farrell said he couldn’t understand the attitude of the Jones’ Road outfit, while Pat O’Brien, Sean O’Mahony’s, passionately insisted that “this project has to happen. We can’t let the absence of a stadium go on for another generation”.

He encouraged stakeholders to help by “selling tickets and projecting a positive forecast”, before saying that “Louth’s business is in good hands with David Rogers”, who is also the county’s representative at Leinster Council. These sentiments were echoed by both Niall Weldon (Clan na Gael) and Paul Murtagh (St Mochta’s).

Murtagh, meanwhile, took aim at the GAA, insisting their treatment of Louth was “disgusting” and “it is a disgrace to have to beg our organisation”.

St Patricks’ Tommy McCann inquired how the €4 million reduction in overall cost was achieved, with Berrill describing it as through “small cutbacks”.

Joe Hurson, Glen Emmets, asked where the €7 million shortfall would be garnered if Croke Park did not stump up funding. And he didn’t accept Fitzpatrick’s claim that “we’ll get it”, asking “what that meant?”. The chairman remained firm in his confidence regarding the central body contribution.

Meanwhile, Peter McGrane, head of the CCC, asked if the executive had considered “taking on debt as another avenue” in the search to satisfy any shortfall in funds. “In inflationary times, debt is a friend,” added the Wolfe Tones clubman.

Fitzpatrick’s response was that their original decision was not to borrow but it was a possibility, if not their preference.

Finally, Rogers, when addressing the congregation, said he was “very proud” to have secured the contract and “will deliver a stadium to be proud of”.