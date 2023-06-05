Defeat by Mayo in Castlebar has Louth in the All-Ireland departure lounge

Mayo 0-14 Louth 1-10

Conor Grimes of Louth in action against Donnacha McHugh of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Mayo and Louth at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo.

Nobody can deny the application or effort of the Louth players under Mickey Harte but the reality is that despite an admirable performance in Castlebar, it was just another moral victory and a ‘hard luck’ story where the outcome was still defeat – a loss which nudges them perilously towards the All-Ireland’s departure lounge.

Typically, there were moments highlighted in the aftermath which may have made a telling difference. Had Sam Mulroy grasped the ball after half-time, he may have turned and buried it in the back of the net. What if Conor Grimes’ shots-to-scores ratio had been at its usual high percentage? The referee’s adjudication was called into question by many as well.

The ultimate truth, however, is that the Reds never looked like winning the qualifier at MacHale Park and the harsh reality is that Kevin McStay’s men, on this evidence, are a considerable way off challenging for the Sam Maguire Cup.

And yet for as limited as Mayo appeared, the shock was never truly on the cards. With Mulroy shackled by David McBrien, blunting Louth’s attack, and too many convertible frees being conceded, the ingredients weren’t conducive to the type of upset which the Reds need to pull off on the championship stage.

Since overcoming top tier Westmeath in 2014, the Wee County haven’t recorded a championship scalp of note, and only this year – versus the Lake natives and Offaly – were they able to fend off Division 3 opposition in either Leinster or All-Ireland competition.

Getting within a tangible margin of higher-ranked teams is a useful stepping stone but successfully plotting their downfall is another task entirely and the one-point defeat likely offers a skewed perception of how close they actually were to Mayo on the day.

The gap was five points midway through a lengthy spell of second half injury-time and Grimes’ point, following Conall McKeever’s well-taken goal, served only to remove any guise of comprehensiveness from the scoreline.

"We’re very pleased with the performance that brought us so close to getting some kind of result,” said Harte after the game.

"We would be disappointed with some of the chances that they got to go five up. With a wee bit more discipline, they would have been avoidable.

"It’s good to get as close as that but, ultimately, it’s not as good in terms of staying in the competition because we needed to win and get something out of the next game. It’s a pity that way.”

POTENTIAL TURNING POINTS

Mulroy and, later, Leonard Grey had golden opportunities to find the back of the net, the latter having been clinically found in behind by a Liam Jackson kickpass. There were those who claimed Grey was fouled by Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape and while he was off balance as a result of contact, the St Patrick’s clubman’s shot over the top was from a gilt-edged range.

You must also consider Louth’s misses in the context of those the hosts spurned as well. Full-back McBrien brought a stop out of James Califf in the first half when a pass to James Carr across the way may have been a wiser option to take, while Pádraig O’Hora, who was outstanding all through, shot weakly at the Dreadnots star in the third quarter.

The most clear-cut opening was defended expertly by Louth, however. After the defence was caught out of position, Carr picked up possession on the left wing, soloed inwardly and tried to locate Aidan O’Shea at the back post. Donal McKenny marshalled the situation ideally in backtracking long enough to bring his ’keeper into the scenario and by the time Carr released his grip of the ball, Califf was in position to tip the leather to safety.

Therefore, as is typical with championship football, it would be disingenuous to suggest that Louth allowed a glorious opportunity to slip away necessarily. The balance could have been tilted either way and while the visitors struck seven wides to Mayo’s five, neither team displayed the ruthlessness required to perform as they had hoped.

"It wasn’t an easy challenge for our players but I think they deserve great credit,” Harte added. “To be in the game at half-time, that was our aim. We didn’t want to lose the game early on and have a sort of procession, which happened to us before.

“We achieved that by half-time and we could even have been better off at that stage, but we were pleased enough and had a chance of a goal at the start of the second half – Sam would normally hold on to those (type of deliveries) and stick it in the net.

“That would have been us level with a kick of the ball and I think as the game went on, they were keeping us at arm’s length but we should appreciate the desire in our boys to go until the end and I think they deserve great credit because it would have been easy to give up and be beaten by eight or 10.

“I think the people in Louth have got to be proud of what they’ve done.”

Pride, to be sure. The situation was certainly retrievable at the interval when down by 0-7 to four. Again, a percentage of the concessions were the consequence of the sort cheap turnovers that you pay such a heavy price for at this time of year, which is regrettable.

When the endeavour is so intense, it can be deflating to commit such costly errors, but this Louth team is diligent and frustrated the hosts into giving the ball away themselves, with McKenny, Bevan Duffy – who did a fine job in curbing O’Shea’s threat – and Niall Sharkey fantastic in their play.

McKeever was superb, with Conor Early and Peter Lynch continuing to impress, but Louth were beaten and for this group, and their management, whose expectations are sky-high, that is the bottom line.

MAYO: Colm Reape 0-1 (1f); Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Pádraig O’Hora; Donnacha McHugh, Sam Callinan, Conor Loftus; Matthew Ruane 0-1, Stephen Coen 0-1 (1m); Jason Doherty, Jack Carney 0-1, Jordan Flynn 0-1; Aidan O’Shea 0-4 (4f), James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue 0-3 (2f). Subs: Paddy Durcan 0-1 for Doherty (52), Tommy Conroy for Carr (52), Enda Hession for Callinan (60), Fionn McDonagh 0-1 for Flynn (64), Bob Tuohy for Coyne (70).

LOUTH: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Peter Lynch, Bevan Duffy; Leonard Grey 0-1, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Anthony Williams; James Califf, Conor Early 0-1; Conall McKeever 1-0, Ciarán Downey 0-2 (1m), Conor Grimes 0-2; Ciarán Murphy, Sam Mulroy 0-3 (3f), Conall McCaul. Subs: Liam Jackson for Williams (HT), Craig Lennon for McCaul (HT), Ryan Burns for Lynch (52), Paul Mathews for Murphy (70).

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan).