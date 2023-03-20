Davy Nelson looking to develop Meath’s panel depth

Three times All-Star Monica McGuirk, from Duleek-Bellewstown, was on the bench with young Navan O’Mahony’s ’keeper Robyn Murray taking over in goals for her first outing at this level. Picture: Sportsfile

THERE was one familiar name missing from the Meath line up for the Lidl NFL Division 1 clash with Waterford last Sunday.

Three times All-Star Monica McGuirk, from Duleek-Bellewstown, was on the bench with young Navan O’Mahony’s ’keeper Robyn Murray taking over in goals for her first outing at this level.

Afterwards, Meath boss Davy Nelson explained the thinking behind the decision.

“It was the plan all along to have cover if anything happened to Monica, if she picked up an injury we didn’t want to be putting in a new ’keeper cold,” Nelson said. “Robyn has been in goals for DCU so she is a very good ’keeper and we were delighted to give her a chance today.”

Overall, though, Nelson was very disappointed that his side let a six-point lead slip in the second half and only managed a single point themselves.

“It was very disappointing, we played into Waterford’s hands in that second half. They changed tactics and pushed up hard on us and we made life very difficult for ourselves by trying to go through them and they got a good grip on us. We also helped them on their way by gifting them a goal.

“We played some lovely football in the first half and should have been further ahead and maybe could have put it beyond reach. But we only got one point in the second half so that wasn’t good enough. We really have to look at ourselves and see what we are doing.

“I was delighted with the way we took the goal chances in the opening half and I thought we could have had much more. We looked potent and I was really happy with a lot of aspects of our game at that stage.

“Credit to Waterford in the second half, they went for it and tried to change what they were doing because it wasn’t working for them. They affected our game very badly in the second half and that was the key and that is where we have to learn. We had a good 30 minutes and a poor 30.”

The return of both Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall is a timely boost with the championship fast approaching, according to Nelson.

“It was great having Vikki and Emma back and two players of that calibre they will only get better. We play Cork next Saturday (1.0) and then our thoughts will quickly turn to the championship where we play Dublin in Páirc Tailteann in five weeks’ time so we are really looking forward to that.”