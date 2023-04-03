David Reid says Louth have ‘a puncher’s chance’ in Leinster MFC opener against the Dubs as he looks to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps once more

David Reid says Louth have put their Gerry Reilly Cup victory behind them ahead of the Leinster MFC.

And now, 33 years on from Damien masterminding an U18 victory over Dublin, David is set to lead the Reds into a minor championship duel with the Sky Blues at Parnell Park on Wednesday night.

The Collon-native, who is in charge alongside Johnny Clerkin, was reminded of this twist of fate by his mother, Sally, when the draw was made and in another notable parallel, David Coleman, the Dundalk Gaels clubman who was captain of the Wee minors under Reid senior, has a son, Liam, involved in this year’s panel.

In 1990, Louth overcame Wexford and Dublin before succumbing to Kildare in the provincial semi-final. That side included, among others, the likes of Alan Doherty, Ray Rooney and James McDonnell, all of whom went on to represent Louth at senior level.

But in order for this season’s vintage to entertain thoughts of the competition’s latter stages, they must first qualify from a group comprising Dublin, Meath and Westmeath. Even for a Wee outfit that won the Gerry Reilly Cup last season, that is a tall order.

“We have a puncher’s chance and we will need everything to go our way but it’s something to get really excited about, going in to play Dublin in Parnell Park,” Reid said of the task at hand.

“Since the draw was made, we have been determined to look at the whole group stage and the three games as opposed to just prioritising the Dublin game.

“It’s the first game but we can’t let our judgement be clouded by it and think that that’s it as far as the campaign is concerned.

“We know it will be a massive challenge and nine out of 10 people’s opinion would probably suggest that it’s the hardest challenge we could have got, against a household name on their home patch.

“But Johnny Clerkin has actually banned the word ‘Dublin’ around the camp because we want the players focussing on preparing for the three games and getting out of the group is our main goal. To do that, it’s about three matches and not just one.”

Ardee St Marys’ Adam Gillespie has been named captain with Pádraic Tinnelly of Dundalk Gaels serving as his understudy. Both boys, Reid says, have relished the added responsibility as the level of preparation has intensified.

“There has been a focus, of course, and we’ve tried to get as much information as we could on the opposition but we’re conscious of not overloading on that side of it and almost causing paralysis by analysis,” he added.

“We met towards the end of last year and drew a line under the Gerry Reilly win. It was great from Louth’s perspective to win the competition for the first time but the minor championship goes up 10-fold in lots of ways.

“While we’d have the same players largely, we’ve had to tweak one or two things and then going into a minor championship is a very different story to development squad football.

“We will be facing teams who are well drilled and 10 times better than they were at development squad level.”