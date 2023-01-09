David Reid on Louth’s tough Leinster MFC draw – ‘It’s something to get excited about’

The county’s 2006 borns became the first Wee team to lift the Gerry Reilly Cup when devouring Meath in Oldcastle last August and have in their panel three of last term’s county U17s in Adam Gillespie (Ardee St Mary’s) and the Shevlin twins, Dylan and Ryan (Stabannon Parnells). Picture: Declan Lynch

David Reid has sought to suppress the building expectation of his talented Louth minors ahead of this year’s Leinster Championship.

The county’s 2006 borns became the first Wee team to lift the Gerry Reilly Cup when devouring Meath in Oldcastle last August and have in their panel three of last term’s county U17s in Adam Gillespie (Ardee St Mary’s) and the Shevlin twins, Dylan and Ryan (Stabannon Parnells).

However, the Reds have been handed a difficult group, containing holders Dublin, Meath and Westmeath, and recently returned to training in preparation for a packed spring schedule.

“It’s something to get excited about – the group and the challenges that it presents.” said Reid, who is joint-manager of the team alongside Johnny Clerkin.

"This team has certain capabilities and qualities but it’s nothing if we don’t produce the performances and I’m very conscious of tailoring the expectation. Every manager does that but we’re not in a position in Louth football, unless something changes drastically in the next five or 10 years, that we can assume that this group should be doing that or this based on some success previously.

“We have to fight every bit as hard as the next team to change the perception and it’s up to us, as a management, to give the players every opportunity to do that.

"I would consider it a great draw for this group and I wouldn’t want to be playing any other teams. I think this group needs to be at this level and from a selfish point of view, I’d say half of the management’s job is done in terms of what’s in front of these lads – we don’t have to say any more in relation to the challenge that the players face.

“With all due respect, if we were in a perceived ‘weaker’ group, we would have a different challenge and, so, it’s a terrific group to be involved in, playing the top teams in Leinster and possibly the country, especially Dublin, who performed well in last year’s competition and would be historically strong at the grade.

“There’s two ways of looking at it – it’s a brilliant challenge and you want to do as well as you can. If we’re lucky enough to progress then, you won’t be meeting any of those teams in the next round.

“If you were then in a perceived ‘weaker’ group, you’d maybe come out and run into one of them at a knockout stage. But the group games are as far as we can look ahead to and the matches which will consume the month of April.”

Having carried a bulky squad for the duration of last season, Reid and co had the unenviable task of cutting the panel number back before Christmas and further culls are expected to follow in the weeks ahead.

The coaching ticket – which includes Seán McCann (Dundalk Gaels), James Califf (Dreadnots) and Seán Hand (Kilkerley Emmets) as selectors – used the minor championship as a trial basis for quantities unknown to stake a claim for a call-up and given the management’s already acute awareness of the talent at their disposal, Reid is confident that they will assemble the strongest squad available.

"My intention last year, having spoken to Johnny, was to see out the development squad phase, which would have been to the end of the U16 grade,” added the Collon-native.

"I had no intention of going for the minor job, but progressing with the team, I feel, works and I’d be in favour of there being a continuous correlation between management coming up and progressing with the team through the minor ranks.

“If there is an issue and something isn’t working then that is the time to change it, but, definitely, from a continuation point of view, you’re saving time in getting to know your players. We’ve looked at the minor championship as a trial process for players who we didn’t have and we’ve added to the panel on the basis of lads performing for their clubs in that environment.

“I think that’s the process that we need to keep going with and ensure that the squads are as strong as all of the players we have available to us at the various ages.

"We’ve had a look at different players who have the capability of stepping up a year out of their age group as well. But, again, it will only be for the betterment of the squad as a whole. We won’t be doing it for the sake of it or just to give lads experience.

“Every squad, be it in a club or with a county, when there are a few new faces involved, it perks others and there’s then a bit more awareness that ‘somebody new is here – I’ll have to fight a little bit harder for my place’. That’s the type of environment you want to create, more so over the last month or two and going forward with this group, especially after last year.”

It all feeds in to the greater aim of Reid and Clerkin, which is to raise the standard beyond what it has been before.

"It has to go up a level and we’re conscious of that from where this group is coming from. There’d be a bit of talk around this group but we’re trying to kill that and allow them to get on with what they have to over the next few months and prepare them as best as possible.

“We can’t control what’s said outside of the group but I am conscious of protecting them and this is our first year in the role as a minor management, so it’s a great challenge.

"We’ve had them as U15s and U16s and now U17s and the gap mightn’t seem that big but it is when you go into a competition like this. The way the groups are set-up, essentially we’re going to be playing three games and either going into a preliminary quarter-final, a quarter-final or if we’re lucky enough, the last four.

“After three games, we could be in a preliminary quarter-final which would mean eight teams still left in the competition. From that perspective, the Leinster campaign looks to be a long and drawn-out affair, which presents challenges in that you’re wondering if you’re going to have your strongest 20 or 25 players every week? Probably not, looking at the law of averages, so we’ll have to tailor our approach. We’ll want to win every game but, ultimately, our goal is to get out of the group and then it becomes a straightforward process.

“We just have to make sure we finish as high as possible in the group.”