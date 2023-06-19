David Clifford a ‘different class’ as Louth suffer record defeat by Kerry in Portlaoise

Louth 0-11 Kerry 5-24

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Donal McKenny of Louth during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kerry and Louth at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portaloise, Laois.

Jimmy Magee may have been talking about Diego Maradona when memorably trotting out the ‘different class’ line repeatedly during the 1986 World Cup, but the legendary Cooley commentator’s uttering was entirely in keeping with the performance of another super star at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, on Sunday afternoon.

There was a rush of children to the vicinity of the Kerry substitutes’ abode when David Clifford was replaced midway through the second half and again with five minutes to go as the famous Fossa forward received a Garda escort down the tunnel as hundreds of youngsters stalked the footballer of the year. A huddle even formed on the steps overlooking the All-Star as he made his way back to the dressing room.

He is just a hero, a posterboy the like of which Gaelic games may never previously have produced and potentially the greatest player to ever grace the pitches of Ireland. Peter Lynch was the unlucky Louth-native tasked with assuming responsibility for Kerry’s main man and he looked to be doing fine until the 24-year-old decided to move to the other side of the Reds’ defensive block, which was fully hemmed inside their own half.

Then he just cut loose, nonchalantly converting from 45m before sending an incredible point over from beyond that range. Lynch was paroling the periphery of any normal player’s scoring zone but sure you could put Clifford in the back row of the stand or base of the terrace and he’d kick one score higher than the next.

His goal, 24 minutes in, saw him collect a Tony Brosnan pass while moving at the pace of a ballistic missile in full flight before rifling the ball past James Califf. Consummate class, but Kerry are brimming with players in their prime.

Graham O’Sullivan was outstanding at left-half, Jason Foley gave Louth captain Sam Mulroy a torrid time, Diarmuid O’Connor kicked three of the sweetest points you will see during the opening period, Paudie Clifford was awesome, Brosnan delicately evasive and Seán O’Shea performed as though possessed.

By half-time, the gap was 2-15 to three points. Kerry had hit 2-10 without reply to condemn Louth’s positive start, in which Conor Grimes, Conall McCaul and Niall Sharkey had goalscoring opportunities. The Reds needed to take every opening that came their way but recorded six wides during a half in which the Kingdom’s only off-target attempts bounded back off the upright.

"It’s a sharp learning curve again, like we got in the Leinster final,” was Louth manager Mickey Harte’s assessment.

"They had the breeze in the first half and that was critical because they were hitting scores from far out and over our block.

“When we went on the counter, we didn’t punish them enough. We had some good counterattacks in the first 15 minutes of the game and got very little return. Had we finished those, as we may have done on another day, it would have made a game of it, certainly to half-time.

“But when it came to half-time, the game was out of sight and Kerry didn’t let up.”

QUALITY PLAY

Kerry’s kicking game was a purist’s dream and O’Shea was the beneficiary of several free-flowing attacks where Jack O’Connor’s charges moved the ball from end-to-end with a minimal number of touches.

His third point, on 23 minutes, was the product of a lethal move. Shane Ryan’s kickout found Graham O’Sullivan on the edge of his own D. He turned Mulroy and moved the ball to Jack Barry whose kickpass was perfect for Diarmuid O’Connor, who lobbed a perfect delivery into the grasp of O’Shea, and he fisted over the top.

That was one of many occasions whereby Louth’s defence was unable to set in time due to the speed of Kerry’s transitional play. Their interchanges were just rapid and both O’Shea and O’Sullivan exhibited their volleyball skills in manipulating the leather into the path of Mike Breen for the winners’ second major.

Louth’s full-back line was the subject of scrutiny bordering on torture given the lush supply that was forthcoming into Kerry’s inside forwards. The strong breeze was a factor but the tenacity of the Kingdom in the tackle was also a significant contributor to their complete dominance as well.

"You couldn’t be anything but impressed with them when you look at what they did,” Harte added.

"They were moving sharply, physical when we brought the ball into contact and we didn’t get out of it very safely, and their finishing was superb.

"It’s the best version of Kerry that we’ve seen this year. I’ve watched them in the league and saw them in the championship to date, and I think that’s by far and away the best version of Kerry.”

The Clifford brothers got a goal apiece towards the end of the third quarter – Paudie slapping in at the back post after a glorious sequence of passing before Anthony Williams fouled O’Shea in giving David a spot-kick which he dispatched with aplomb.

Dylan McKeown, Sharkey, Ciarán Downey, Conor Early and Grimes dropped over the top to rise Louth’s tally, but that was after O’Shea lifted the net with the Wee defence in tatters.

"It certainly lets the players know without any shadow of a doubt what is required to play at this level because sometimes they can look on at a team, watch video footage of them, them maybe not playing to their best, but when you get a team like Kerry, a team like Dublin, who are on song, this is what you have to deal with.

“That requires a serious level of conditioning. It requires a serious level of strength and it requires a serious level of footballing quality.

“The players wouldn’t fully understand that if they didn’t stand toe to toe with these men. Now they have done that and it’s going to give them lots of food for thought.”

A 16-game season draws to a close with eight wins and as many defeats, but that is a skewed statistic. Louth were excellent in 2023 and the championship reverses shouldn’t take away from that too much.

LOUTH: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Peter Lynch, Daniel Corcoran; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early 0-1; Ciarán Murphy, Ciarán Downey 0-2, Conor Grimes 0-2; Craig Lennon, Sam Mulroy 0-1 (1f), Conall McCaul. Subs: Bevan Duffy for Murphy (HT), Liam Jackson 0-1 for McCaul (HT), Anthony Williams 0-1 for Corcoran (44), Dylan McKeown 0-2 (1f) for Mulroy (46), Jonathan Commins for Lynch (66).

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Jason Foley, Paul Murphy; Mike Breen 1-0, Tadhg Morley, Graham O’Sullivan; Diarmuid O’Connor 0-3, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan 0-2, Paudie Clifford 1-2, Adrian Spillane; Tony Brosnan 0-3 (1m), David Clifford 2-4 (1-0p, 0-1m), Seán O’Shea 1-8 (0-3f, 0-1m, 0-1 45). Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaíoch for Breen (47), Barry Dan O’Sullivan for Barry (47), Ruairí Murphy for Moynihan (52), Stephen O’Brien for Spillane (52), Micheál Burns for D Clifford (54).

REFEREE: James Molloy (Galway).