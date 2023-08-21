Darver Star hailed by connections following retirement – ‘He’s been the greatest thrill’

Darver Star, with Keith Donoghue up, clear the last on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online for Free Beginners Steeplechase at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare.

Darver Star has reached “the end of the road” and will be retired having pulled up at Tramore on Friday, co-owner Pat Cluskey has confirmed.

Raced 37 times, Darver will be best remembered for coming third in the 2020 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Though Cluskey, who bred the horse, ranks a previous victory at Downpatrick and his second place performance against Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle very highly as well.

The 11-year-old was trained by Gavin Cromwell at his County Meath yard but owned locally by the Number Twentytwo syndicate of Cluskey, Seán Fanning and Simon Fagan.

"No horse could have done more for a small syndicate like ours,” Cluskey said.

"It’s sad that it’s over but considering the horse was broken down when young, which is a very serious injury to overcome, he had a marvellous career.

"The fun and publicity we got out of him was great and he’s been the greatest thrill I’ve got in sport outside of playing myself.”

Darver will return to the green fields of Cluskey’s farm in Mansfieldstown in the coming weeks.