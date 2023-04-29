Darver a hive of activity as Louth sevens schools’ finals take place

Darver was a hive of activity over the past two weeks as boys and girls from the length and breadth of the county descended upon the venue for the Allianz all-county blitz finals and also to compete in the hurling, camogie and football skill challenges.

First up was the boys’ 7s finals as Ballapousta, Kilkerley, Mell and Muchgrange battled it out to be crowned county champions. In the first round of games, Muchgrange were too strong for the side from Drogheda as their forwards were extremely accurate with their kicks from range, scoring 3-6 over the span of two seven-minute halves.

In the other game, a single-point gave the win to Kilkerley as they overcame a four-point half-time deficit. They couldn’t extend their run to two wins, however, as Mell fought back from their opening game disappointment to defeat the Kilkerley natives.

In the other game, the Cooley school continued their rich vein of form as, again, their marksmen notched up some exquisite scores to dispose of Ballapousta. Muchgrange’s perfect record was completed in the last game as they recorded 10 points and two majors to lift the shield, despite being the smallest school in the final blitz.

The girls’ final a week later was a much tighter affair. It was so close that, with one minute to go in the final round of games, any one of three schools had a chance of overall glory. Schools from Dromin, Knockbridge, Blackrock and St Mary’s PPS, Drogheda had made it through two rounds to reach this final stage.

In the opening games, St Mary’s PPS defeated Knockbridge with ease while St Oliver Plunkett NS overcame a three-point deficit at the half to record a four-point victory.

In their second game, they also had to come from behind at the break against Knockbridge to put themselves in the driving seat to claim the title. Dromin bounced back from their opening defeat to overcome St Mary’s PPS and easily saw off the challenge of Knockbridge in the last game.

All eyes were on the Blackrock-St Mary’s tie to see who would win overall. Again, Blackrock found themselves behind at half-time but their athletic and determined players took a firm grip on the game, as they had during their two previous matches, to claw their way back into the reckoning.

With less than a minute remaining on the clock, the Blackrock team made life easier for the Cumann na mBunscol officials (and their computational skills!) by scoring an equaliser and an immediate winning point to leave the crowd in no doubt as to who were the winners on the day.

Cumann na mBunscol would like to thank Shane Lennon and the County Board for the use of their fine facilities over the course of the last two weeks, the coaching and development team for helping out with the skills challenges and Emma and Steven for refereeing the finals with such professionalism and care.