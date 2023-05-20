Darren Geoghegan hit an incredible 0-17 as Louth hurlers secured their Nicky Rackard Cup status with a big win in Armagh

Armagh 3-14 Louth 0-27

The Naomh Moninne sharpshooter was in sublime form, converting from play on a half-dozen occasions, as he led Paul McCormack’s men to championship salvation at the expense of Fermanagh, whose defeat in Roscommon confirmed their demotion to Lory Meagher level for next term.

With physicality in mind, the Wee boss plotted three of his giants in the half-forward line and it was a tactic that was rewarded given that Geoghegan, outstanding Ryan Walsh and Seaghan Conneely combined for 23 points over the 70 minutes.

The Reds were so much superior to the Orchard natives – who had nothing to play for bar pride – but their tendency to concede goals meant the outcome remained in some doubt until the finish. Across the five-match programme, the Reds let in 17 majors and while both of Tomás Galvin’s second half maximums nestled in the top corner, giving Wee goalkeeper Ricky McKeown no chance of saving, they were avoidable had the defending beforehand been of a more resistant nature.

Though this shouldn’t, ultimately, take away from what was one of the most memorable efforts in five seasons under McCormack. Louth had lost by a single point on their two prior visits to the Athletic Grounds and having struck four wides inside three-and-a-half minutes, there was visible frustration among the travelling cohort when Fionntán Donnelly got loose, received possession and sent a rasping drive past McKeown to open the scoring on five minutes.

Armagh led by five on two occasions during the opening quarter but Geoghegan and Walsh soon found their range, with Liam Molloy, Peter Fortune and Danny Morgan beginning to establish a foothold in the central third.

Having battled their way back to parity already, a wonderful Walsh conversion was the start of a six-point rally that pushed the winners into a 0-14 to 1-6 lead before Eoin McGuinness, a thorn in Louth sides over many years, marked his final appearance in the Armagh jersey with his second notch, cutting the Reds’ interval cushion to four points.

Louth, however, were attacking a stiff gust in the second period and started somewhat nervously until Walsh gained control of the sliotar, rampaged for 40m while soloing and at the second attempt, struck between the posts to settle the visiting posse down.

Blows were exchanged relatively evenly until midway through the half when a Galvin goal had Wee pulses racing and the deficit down to three, 0-20 to 2-11. But Geoghegan (3), captain Feidhelm Joyce and Conneely scores relieved any anxiety being felt by Louth and in spite of Galvin launching another piledriver to the net, the Reds’ prolific streak on the day was never going to be matched.

A campaign with plenty of fine displays that went unrewarded, their third victory of the year was arguably their most vital.

ARMAGH: Fintan Woods; Kane Lafferty, Tiarnán Nevin, Odhrán McCann; Paudie Lappin, Barry Shortt, Rory Shine; Niall Lennon, Odhrán Curry 0-1; Shea Harvey, Cormac Jennings 0-3, Fionntán Donnelly 1-5 (0-4f, 0-1 65); Danny Magee, Eoin McGuinness 0-2, Tomás Galvin 2-3 (0-2f). Subs: Connor Renaghan for Shine (35), Oisín O'Hare for Lennon (48), Seán Watters for Donnelly (58), Paddy Garvey for Magee (63), Caolán Rowntree for McGuinness (68).

LOUTH: Ricky McKeown; Ronan Mulholland, Conor Quigley, Adam Plunkett; Conall Shaw 0-1, Danny Morgan, Jamie McDonnell; Liam Molloy, Peter Fortune; Ryan Walsh 0-4, Darren Geoghegan 0-17 (11f), Seaghan Conneely 0-2; Conor Murphy 0-1, Pádraig Fallon, Tom Matthews. Subs: Feidhelm Joyce 0-2 for Matthews (45), Aaron McGuinness-Smith for Fallon (55), Andrew Mackin for Murphy (68).

REFEREE: Conor Daly (Kildare).