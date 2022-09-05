Louth

Darragh Malone is a hat-trick hero for junior favourites Lannléire against Annaghminnon

Lannnléire 4-16 Annaghminnon Rovers 0-6

Darragh Malone hit three goals for Lannléire in their facile win over Annaghminnon Rovers in Ballybailie on Sunday morning.

Daniel Bannon, in Ballybailie

Lannléire have negotiated Group 2 with the minimum amount of fuss with Annaghminnon Rovers on the receiving end of the Dunleer men’s wrath at Ballybailie on Sunday midday.

Winless Rovers were still in the hunt for a quarter-final place but they were no match for the cohesive table toppers who moved in numbers, defended well and tied bows in a lot of team moves at the other end.

