Darragh Malone is a hat-trick hero for junior favourites Lannléire against Annaghminnon

Lannléire have negotiated Group 2 with the minimum amount of fuss with Annaghminnon Rovers on the receiving end of the Dunleer men’s wrath at Ballybailie on Sunday midday.

Winless Rovers were still in the hunt for a quarter-final place but they were no match for the cohesive table toppers who moved in numbers, defended well and tied bows in a lot of team moves at the other end.

Yet, despite the 22-point winning margin, Lannléire manager Glen O’Reilly will come away from the game with a number of headaches.

Having started without midfielder Jack Maguire, who suffered a season-ending injury against Westerns, Lannléire will have to do without the services of Pierce Hawkins for the quarter-final.

The other half of the first-choice midfield pairing struck out right in front ofreferee Bryan Smith. Smith had little or no choice but to send Hawkins off and compound matters further, Ian Mulroy hobbled off towards the end of the contest after slotting into the middle.

On the other hand, Darragh Malone was forced into the middle of the field and whether by accident or design, the mercurial youngster is now central to things and that would suit him and Lannléire going forward.

The son of former Louth captain Nicky Malone, he fired home a first half hat-trick all with his so-called weaker left foot. The third is already a contender for goal of the championship. Malone drove from the middle of the field, turned on the afterburners, left Rovers’ defence behind him and even rounded goalkeeper Sam Kennaugh to finish to an empty net.

Not that the first two were bad in comparison, both well-finished team moves, but the audacity of the third, that completed the hat-trick, was something else.

Impressive Dwayne Markey registered two white flags for Rovers in the first half, along with a Rory Phelan free that made it 3-7 to 0-3 at the turn. Colin Murphy hit five first half points for the victors.

Paul Callan got to work early in the second half with the first two of a five in a row run of scores, with. Bob Murphy coming off the bench to score with his first touch. Markey added to his tally and Niall Brennan found the target from way out the field for Rovers.

The winners ran in late points and Brendan McEvoy wrapped things up with 1-1 in the dying minutes.

Finding a midfield pairing ahead of the quarters will determine things in the coming weeks for the junior championship favourites.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Brendan McEvoy 1-1, Briain McGuinness, Kyle van Rhijn 0-1; Pierce Hawkins, Ian Mulroy 0-1; Colin Murphy 0-7 (3f), Paul Callan 0-2, Peter Fortune; Paul Doyle; Darragh Malone 3-1 (0-1f), Killian Gregory 0-2 (2f). Subs: Garry Monaghan for Fortune (33), Laurence McEntee for P McGeough (HT), Darragh Goodman for Mulroy (39), Bob Murphy 0-1 for P Callan (42), Niall Lennon for P Doyle (42).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Sam Kennaugh; Paul McArdle, Seán McMahon, Pádraig Russell; Tiernan O’Brien, Niall Brennan 0-1, Mark Hoey; Colin Campbell, Conor Russell; Fergal Markey, Rory Phelan 0-1 (f), James O’Connor; Aidan Lee Martin, Dylan Mulholland 0-1, Dwayne Markey 0-3 (1f). Subs: Seán McDonnell for McArdle (HT), Richie Ashfield for Martin (40), Tony Brennan for F Markey (40).

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).