Danielle Sharkey and Abi Keenan shoot the lights out as Stabannon Parnells and Roche Emmets draw in Louth LGFA SFC

Cooley Kickhams will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Roche Emmets in the quarter-finals after the latter clawed their way over the group stage line with an unconvincing display on Sunday morning.

Managed by Peter Rogers and Kickhams’ 2018 SFC-winning supremoes, Paul Hanlon and Alan Page, Roche had youngster Abi Keenan to thank for almost single-handedly propelling their pursuit of the last eight with the Louth senior panellist hitting 2-7 over the hour.

For large swathes of the contest, Stabannon Parnells looked set to cause an upset and avoid the ignominy of a relegation battle as Danielle Sharkey dusted off her shooting boots in hitting the target nine times.

Had Parnells’ other attackers been as sharp as their No12, Malcolm McDonnell’s side would have prevailed pulling up, such was their carelessness, especially where three-point chances were concerned. Kayla Darby and Rachel McNally were guilty of one-on-one misses on two occasions each, while Stabannon recorded seven wides overall.

Roche, meanwhile, were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply and then relying upon individual architecture of great quality to remain within touch – Keenan, Aoife Halligan and Jennifer McCourt among those to take the initiative.

Keenan hit the net inside a minute and Roche led by four early on, but ultimately trailed by 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time as McNally leapt on an error in the Emmets full-back line for a goal which gave Stabannon the lead for the first time.

Aided by the gust for the second period, the girls in blue injected more urgency into their play and a wonderful Keenan major overturned the deficit. And with Parnells spurning glorious chances at the other end, a Keenan brace of points extended the gap to three, only for McNally to fire her second goal past Tracey Rogers in levelling the fixture at 2-9 apiece.

Keenan responded marvellously to make it 2-10 to 2-9, only for Roche’s progression hopes to fall into jeopardy when Kim Lynch and Sharkey nudged the hosts ahead entering the dying embers.

Subsequently, Keenan earned the Faughart Parishioners championship salvation, but they will have to improve abundantly to probe Cooley on Sunday week.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Kelly Lynch; Bronagh Doyle, Kate Smyth, Erin Titley; Lucy Smith, Caoimhe Boyle, Aoife Lowth; Oonagh Crilly 0-1, Grace Garvey; Danielle Sharkey 0-9 (6f), Ciara McNally, Keela Darby; Annmarie Lynch, Rachel McNally 2-0, Kayla Darby. Subs: Sophie Smith for Keela Darby, Kim Lynch 0-1 for Kayla Darby.

ROCHE EMMETS: Tracey Rogers; Katie Halligan, Arlene Stalley, Aisling Sloane; Caoimhe Treanor, Anna Murphy, Naoise McGeeney; Aoife Halligan 0-1, Claire McDonald; Aisling Begley 0-1, Jennifer McCourt 0-1, Hannah McArdle; Abi Keenan 2-7 (0-2f), Shauna Finn, Seona Halligan 0-1. Subs: Lauren Briscoe for Finn, Sarah McArdle for McArdle, Ellie Grant for McGeeney, Aoife Savage for Stalley.

REFEREE: David Hurson (Monaghan).