Dan Woods was a Louth GAA and Oliver Plunkett’s stalwart who refereed two senior championship finals

The Oliver Plunkett’s club – and, by extension, the wider Louth GAA family – lost a stalwart last Wednesday with the death of Dan Woods.

Referee of two senior championship finals, in 1972 and 1979, the Drogheda-native also took charge of an intermediate decider (1981 – St Mochta’s vs St Bride’s) and served as vice-chairman of Louth County Board.

Synonymous with Plunkett’s, Woods served the Mell club with distinction as both a player and later as an administrator, including as chairman.

Heavily involved within underage football as well, Woods was Plunketts’ Honorary President up until his death.

"It was with deep regret that club, Oilibhèar Pluincéad, learned of the death of Dan Woods, our esteemed President and past chairperson,” Plunkett’s wrote in a Facebook post.

“Dan was a stalwart member, forever present and keen supporter of all our activities over the years.

“Dan was a Plunkett’s player, mentor over several teams, administrator and County Board rep. He also was a county referee and sorted many on and off field 'issues' when needed!

“Dan will be missed for his cheerful gate greetings – 'well what's the team' or 'who's missing?' Or snugging the wall in the Gaelic Grounds with his pals, commenting on every ball kicked.

“Dan was a GAA man through and through, interested in politics and always told a good story, irrespective of its veracity!

“Dan will be sorely missed and we offer his wife, sisters and friends our sincere condolences.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

In charge of the ’72 showpiece between Cooley Kickhams and winners Ardee St Mary’s, he was also at the helm for Dundalk Young Irelands’ victory over Cooley seven years later.

Interviewed by The Dundalk Democrat before the latter, Woods is on record as saying that handpassing was having “a detrimental effect” on Gaelic football. Perhaps he could see into the future?

Dan is survived by his wife, Mary, sisters and wider family circle, and predeceased by his brother, Michael. He was laid to rest in St Peter’s cemetery on Monday following his funeral mass at St Mary’s church.