Dáire McConnon’s brace is crucial as Ardee St Mary’s hold off Longford’s Colmcille to progress in Leinster SFC

Dáire McConnon breaks through to hit the net for Ardee St Mary's during Sunday's AIB Leinster SFC victory over Colmcille at Páirc Mhuire. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Seven days on from their glorious Louth championship success, Ardee St Marys’ hangover was there for all to see as they did it the hard way against a dogged Colmcille at Páirc Mhuire in the opening round of the Leinster club championship on Sunday.

Minus the services of Tom Jackson and Donal McKenny through injuries and the unavailable Ryan Rooney, the Louth men once again displayed their Achilles heel of letting sides back into games they have no business being a part of.

On the edge of their own town, the host rolled out cavalry once again in Ronan Carroll, Darren Clarke and Dean Matthews. Indeed, manager Cathal Murray was forced to do so as they were staring down the barrel of extra-time or worse – defeat – during the closing quarter.

So worried were the boys in blue that they brought on the aforementioned Jackson with two minutes to play. The county forward would, in fact, be black carded in the finish but it was an indication of Murray’s thinking that the senior final man of the match entered the fray.

Colmcille’s captain Jack Macken inspired their comeback, the midfielder landing his third free of the second half to make it a one-point game with the guts of five minutes left to play.

Having trailed by double scores, 2-4 to 1-2 at half-time, all the momentum was now with the travelling Longford men. However, in pushing for the levelling score, they came a cropper.

Carl Gillespie once again rose in the decisive moment for his side. The two-time Louth U20 captain intercepted a forced ball inside and found interval substitute Carroll.

With the entire Colmcille team pushed up the field, having gone for broke in search of a leveller, Carroll used all his pace to burst through into open space. He bore down on Colmcille ’keeper Noel Farrell before deftly laying the ball across to the inrushing Shane Matthews to tap in the clinching goal.

A simple finish but the relief echoed all round the ground. Full of swagger, Matthews and Carroll, duly, followed up with points to see out the game and provide the scoreboard with a deceiving glaze of comprehensiveness.

SLACK START

In the opening quarter of the first half, the Ardee men showed their week’s celebrations in the legs by failing to score and found themselves unusually frustrated when faced by Colmcille’s stout defending.

Macken and Philip McKeon found the target but Dáire McConnon hit the net twice in a flash off two turnovers high up the field.

The Longford natives had been in full control but paid the price for two lapses at the back. Firstly, McConnon dispatched after combining with Matthews and Conor Gillespie to dispossess Macken and, the second, he pick-pocketed Declan Reilly with a wonderful tackle and set-off Jonathan Commins to force a save out of Farrell. Luckily for Commins, McConnon was on hand to follow up, scrambling home from close range.

Colmcille’s Cathal Reilly did punch home a goal in between the McConnon brace but St Mary’s looked primed to take over when Commins and the lively Carl Gillespie found the target.

That push just wasn't there, though, and, instead, the visitors, roared on by a great travelling support, gritted their teeth to take control of the game.

Midfielder Fergal Sheridan flicked just over the crossbar, while Macken’s dead ball prowess came to the fore and substitute Eoin Hawkins clipped over to set-up the grandstand finish.

But, like most sides in Louth this season, Colmcille felt the full brunt of Carroll’s impact to exit the competition.

Now, the winners have a priceless two weeks to repair and prepare for Westmeath champions The Downs in Mullingar.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Páraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran, Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie 0-1; RJ Callaghan, Robbie Leavy; Jonathan Commins 0-3 (1f), Shane Matthews 1-1, Liam Jackson; Conor Gillespie, Dáire McConnon 2-1, Ciarán Keenan. Subs: Ronan Carroll 0-1 for Ciarán Keenan (HT), Dean Matthews for Conor Gillespie (41), Darren Clarke for Commins (52), Tom Jackson for Malone (58).

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairí Harkin, Declan Reilly; Jack Macken 0-4 (4f), Fergal Sheridan 0-1; Rory Hawkins, Vinny Hourican, Philip McKeon 0-1; Cathal McCabe, Cathal Reilly 1-0, Barry McKeon. Subs: Eoin Hawkins 0-1 for P McKeon (37), Ciarán McKeon for R Hawkins (42), Darren Mulligan for C Reilly (53).

REFEREE: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).