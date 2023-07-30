Cuchulainn Gaels fought back to win Saturday evening’s Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 4 final against St Nicholas

Cuchulainn Gaels 2-13 St Nicholas 2-3

Cuchulainn Gaels had plenty to shout about in Dowdallshill on Saturday. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cuchulainn Gaels were celebrating all the way back to Omeath after Saturday evening’s Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 4 decider triumph in Dowdallshill.

The county’s youngest club got off to a tricky start against a determined St Nicholas outfit, who raced into a 1-2 to no-score lead with midfielder Arnas Titiskis in fine form.

But when Gaels hit their stride, starting in the seventh minute, they took the initiative despite the Drogheda natives having plenty of opportunities to score at the other end, with a Max Reid goal all they could muster over the remainder of the opening period.

Joe McGuinness was inspirational for the winners and his goal, in addition to Malo Dunlevy (2) and Felix Rooney minors, ensured Gaels trailed by the minimum at half-time.

Clearly boosted by their strong finish to the half, Rooney’s brace edged the winners in front before a Dunlevy double opened a three-point gap.

Titiskis got Nicks’ sole register of the second period as a solid Gaels rearguard repelled what the Reds were able to throw, while McGuinness cashed in at the other end.

Joe McGivern, Liam O’Hagan and Seán Watson added points to seal the deal in Gaels’ favour.

Cóiste na nÓg chairman Kevin Gordan presented the trophy to Oliver McGivern and Seán Watson at full-time.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Davin McCann; Gearoid O’Sullivan, Liam Thompson, Fergal Dowdall; Felix Rooney 0-3, Oliver McGivern, Finn Rooney; Charlie Jennings, Seán Watson 0-1; Liher Amos, Liam O’Hagan 0-1, Joe McGuinness 2-3; Joe McGivern 0-1, Diarmuid McCaughley, Malo Dunlevy 0-4. Subs: Cian Ward, Daithí Hughes, Aodhán O’Connor.

ST NICHOLAS: Alfie Hackett; Callum Corcoran-Owens, Kian Mohan, Lucy Gregory; Aaron McEnteggart, Dominykas Vilius, Aryan Ismail; Arnas Titiskis, Enea Tobli; Mark Herbage, Dylan Kelly, Cian Farrell; Calvin Dyas, Max Reid, Killian Murphy. Subs: Ben Mulligan, Maison Connor, Oran Connor, Sé Callaghan, Sam Thornton, Aaron Mulligan.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).