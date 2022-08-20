Cuchulainn Gaels earn late draw with Naomh Malachi – but it could have been so much better

Peter Morgan was on the Cuchulainn Gaels team that drew with Naomh Malachi in Roche on Friday night. Picture: Colin Bell

Rammie Phillips’ excellent point rescued Cuchulainn Gaels a draw from their championship opener in Roche on Friday night, but the Omeath men were justifiably disappointed at their failure to capitalise on a golden opportunity for victory.

Despite leading 1-2 to 0-3 at the break, Seamus McCabe palming in their goal after great play by Cian McDonald, Gaels wasted so many glorious openings from play and frees especially.

And they seemed certain to pay the ultimate price when Pádraig Moley bagged a major to edge Peter McShane’s team in front. But Gaels responded to level, substitute Chris McQuaid adding the finishing notch.

Veteran Ronan McElroy was a touch of class upon his introduction for Malachi’s and he looked to have tipped the scale in his side’s favour with a fabulous conversion from along the right wing.

But back came Paul Sharkey’s side with Phillips landing a beauty from an acute angle and the underdogs should have clinched victory when star man Micheál McCabe gathered possession just 20 metres out. However, under no pressure, the Gaels captain dropped his effort short, falling to the ground upon Jonathan Conlon’s full-time whistle.

NAOMH MALACHI: Chris McCaughey; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Mulholland; Donal Mulholland, Brendan McShane, David Begley; Pádraig McLoughlin, Pádraig Moley 1-3; Jack Kirwan, Shane Rogers 0-3, Ciarán Hughes; Colin Rooney 0-1, Jamie Kelly, Donal Begley. Subs: Mark Meegan for Hughes, Conall Stafford for David Begley (temporary), Paul Burke for Kirwan, Ronan McElroy 0-1 for McShane (temporary), McElroy for David Begley, Keelan Conlon for Rogers.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Calum Fearon, Seán Brennan, Brendan McKeown; Conall Donnelly, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan; Seamus McCabe 1-0, Brendan O’Hagan; Cian McDonald, Jordan Loye 0-1, Stephen Mullen; Rammie Phillips 0-2, Micheál McCabe 0-2, Eoin McDonald. Subs: Frank O’Hagan for E McDonald, Chris McQuaid 1-0 for Mullen.

Referee: Jonathan Conlon (O’Connell’s).