Cuchulainn Gaels advance to Louth JFC last eight after convincing victory over Dowdallshill

Cuchulainn Gaels 3-10 Dowdallshill 1-6

Martin Hynes, playing for Cuchulainn Gaels against Wolfe Tones, scored a goal in his club's JFC victory over Dowdallshill.

Having trained on the Roche Emmets’ pitch the week previous, Cuchulainn Gaels navigated their way around the north-Louth venue to qualify for the junior Championship knockout stages with a 10-point win over Dowdallshill.

It meant the ’Hill finished the season without a competitive victory after losing this one-sided, group finale, leaving the Omeath men qualifying in second place in Group 2 behind section winners Wolfe Tones.

The game had started well for Gerry Curran’s side, with the returning Justin Halley netting an early goal to help his team into a 1-1 to no-score advantage.

But that was as good as it got for the underdogs, and by half-time, Noel Litchfield’s side had turned the situation around to lead by 1-4 to 1-2 after Martin Hynes found the net for Gaels’ first score.

The Omeath men duly went on to close out the game in the second half, outscoring their opponents by 2-6 to 0-4 on their way to a comfortable victory. Mícheál McCabe was classy once again and Cian McDonald and Jamie Molloy also found the net.

Gaels’ participation in the last eight will be the third time they have done so in four campaigns, while Dowdallshill will reflect on one of the most difficult terms in their history.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; John Morgan, Seán Brennan, Peter Morgan; Brendan O’Hagan, Martin Hynes 1-0, Stephen Mullen; Seamus McCabe, David Reilly; Jamie Molloy 1-1, Mícheál McCabe 0-4, Rammie Phillips 0-1; James Sharkey 0-4 (3f), Cian McDonald 1-0, Eoin McDonald. Subs: Euan McArdle for Mullen, David McQuaid for Reilly, Ciarán Connelly for Quigley, Rory Watson for C McDonald.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien: Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Keenan McGavisk; John Spain, Paddy McKenna, Dylan McDonald; Jack McGailey 0-1, Dylan Curran; Paul Flynn 0-1, Gary Slevin, Donal Magennis 0-3; Paudie Murray, Justin Halley 1-0, Paul Gill 0-1. Subs: Gavin Durkan for Murray, Gerry McShane for McGavisk, Peter Hughes for Gill.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).