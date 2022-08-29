Crosbie shoots St Kevin’s past Clan na Gael in Louth intermediate championship clash

St Kevin’s opened their intermediate championship campaign with an impressive victory over Clan an Gael at Darver on Saturday afternoon.

The Dundalk men went into the game knowing that avoiding defeat would see them into the knockout stages. However, they were unable to repeat their performance against O Raghallaighs and now must await the outcome of the final group game to see if they will advance.

Philipstown supporters were hoping that they could transfer their good league form into the championship, and that question was answered in the early exchanges as they made a bright start.

Karl Martin came up from defence to open the scoring before Lee Crosbie (2) and TJ Doheny added to the tally.

Clans finally found their rhythm with three of the next four points through Paul Crewe, Conor Noonan, Jason Cullen and Seán O’Hanlon to cut the gap to two but Kevin’s responded to that challenge in fine style as points by Crosbie (2) and Patrick Clarke saw them take a 0-8 to 0-4 lead into the break.

As in the first period, it was Karl Martin who got the first point of the half but the Dundalk men gave themselves hope when they pulled back two scores through sub Paul Martin and Robbie Curran to keep the game in the melting pot.

Once again, it was Kevin’s who found the extra gear when needed and effectively wrapped up the win with four successive scores from Doheny, Dylan Maher, Crosbie and Tom Matthews.

The impressive Crosbie brought his tally to six points with a late score to seal victory for his side who will look to book a place in the last eight against O Raghallaighs at the weekend.

ST KEVINS: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher 0-1, Seánie Crosbie, Finbarr Lynch; Karl Martin 0-2, Cameron Maher, Darren McMullan; Evan Maher 0-1, Shane Meade; Patrick Clarke 0-1, TJ Doheny 0-2, Patrick Duff; Lee Crosbie 0-6, Tom Matthews 0-2, Cian Callan. Subs: Eoin McKenna for Duff, Brian Callaghan for Callan.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smyth; Brian McDonnell, Gerard Curran, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe 0-1, Conall McKeever, Craig Callan; Robbie Curran 0-1, Conor Noonan 0-1; John Byrne, Paul Gore, Jason Cullen 0-1; Seán O’Hanlon 0-1, Billy Smith 0-1, Mark McGeown. Subs: Paul Martin 0-2, Mark Newell, Ian Carr, Craig Long.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).