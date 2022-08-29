Louth

Crosbie shoots St Kevin’s past Clan na Gael in Louth intermediate championship clash

St Kevin's 0-15 Clan na Gael 0-8

Cian Callan was back in the St Kevin's team for their victory over Clan na Gael on Saturday. Expand

Cian Callan was back in the St Kevin's team for their victory over Clan na Gael on Saturday.

St Kevin’s opened their intermediate championship campaign with an impressive victory over Clan an Gael at Darver on Saturday afternoon.

The Dundalk men went into the game knowing that avoiding defeat would see them into the knockout stages. However, they were unable to repeat their performance against O Raghallaighs and now must await the outcome of the final group game to see if they will advance.

Privacy