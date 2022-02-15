Crilly’s ‘natural’ move to Stabannon signals an end of an era with Gaels

Think Dundalk Gaels and Derek Crilly swiftly comes to mind. Their main man for almost 20 years, the heartbeat that led them to their first senior championship final appearance for a quarter-of-a-century in 2017.

But all good things must come to an end and last season’s relegation play-off win over O’Connell’s will go down as the former Louth star’s final fling with the Ramparts outfit.

The boots are anything but hung up, though. Set to move into the parish after a decade in Ardee, he has joined his wife’s club, Stabannon Parnells, to see out his playing days alongside the brothers-in-law, Aonghus and Colm Giggins.

And what better time to join a fallen giant as they bid to awaken the spirit of the club’s golden era – hungry sons of senior championship heroes now on the medal trail, the Butterlys, a McGee, Reynolds and more.

"It was something that I’d probably been thinking about for ages,” Crilly says of the transfer.

"My family are playing out there and we spend most of our time at the weekends with the two young lads going up to the field, so it feels very natural.

"I’m married to a Stabannon girl and I’ve been out there for a long time – I’ve been living in Ardee for 10 years and the plan is to move into Stabannon this year – so it’s something that I said I’d do towards the end of my career.

“I said I’d give my all for the last couple of years with the Gaels – you have to finish up at some time, for so me it’s kind of a step towards retirement and I think it’ll give me a bit of impetus for my last couple of years, doing something different.

"And then I’m doing it because it’s not a team that’s in direct competition with the Gaels. So, for me, it makes sense. It’s going to be a culture shock but I’ve started training with the lads and it’s all good – there’s some very good young lads coming through and a great history of football in the club.”

THE LAST DANCE

The last day survival success was all the more sentimental for Crilly. After all, he knew it was his last dance and didn't want to bow off the Gaels stage by partaking in an effort which left the club back where he found it, among the intermediate ranks.

Had Malcolm McDonnell been retained as manager, he “may have played one more year”. It wasn’t to be, however, and he left with his teammates’ blessing.

“I’ve been playing since 2003 and we probably had a trajectory where we were competing for senior championships around 2015 to ’17,” he added.

"I’d given a lot over those years and probably felt that I couldn’t give any more at that level, to be honest.

"And I don’t think it (the transfer) came as any surprise to the lads. It’s something that I’d have been talking about for a good number of years.

“Not that it wasn’t hard – it was a tough decision to make – but when I made my mind up I was quite comfortable with it. The lads knew my reasons for transferring – it wasn’t like moving to another club to win Joe Ward.

“I’m going to integrate into the community in Stabannon and hopefully give something to them.

“I loved playing with all my friends and they’ve probably started to come towards retirement too, so it just felt like the right thing to do.

“When I told some of the other lads in the club, maybe it was more a shock to some people, but broadly speaking they’ve been very nice to me and wishing me well.

"You have a passion for your club, and, for me, that’s the Gaels. Like 2003 and ’04, with the intermediate championship and then winning Leinster, it was unbelievable. That probably wasn’t topped.

"In 2007, winning the intermediate again was great, but, for me, it just felt like a stepping stone. Then I enjoyed the years where we had lots of great battles with the Dreadnots and I know we didn’t win a senior championship, but I feel we did as well as we could.

"There were teams with more county players but I know from speaking to Blues or Máirtín’s lads, teams did hate playing against us and we were really competitive. We were playing teams from outside the county and playing very, very well for a couple of years.

“Beating the Máirtín’s in the semi-final, in terms of relief, getting to the final even though we were beaten, winning that semi-final was probably the highlight.

“But whether it’s five-a-side soccer or something else, I love the element of competing and that’s not going to change. I’m looking forward to trying to make a contribution to Stabannon.”

Indeed, Crilly alluded to something of an end of an era in the Gaels. Having had a settled core for so many seasons, changes are in the offing as the old guard move on.

The opposite is the case in Stabannon, though the contrast isn’t quite as pronounced, he insists.

"There’s good young players in the Gaels and great work going on at underage so I don’t think there’ll be a major problem – it’s probably only me that’s gone from last year.

“I’ve heard of other clubs where four or five lads have gone at once and I think that’s the worst thing that can happen. Had I stayed on another year and then three or four of us had left at the one time, I don’t think that’d have been healthy.

“There’s good young players there, the like of Dylan McKeown will be an unbelievable player, and even the lads who are older, they’re not too old for club football either. Hopefully it’s a soft enough transition. I don’t think it’ll set off any sort of chain reaction – it’s just a natural end to an era.

“In Stabannon, there’s lots of good, young players coming through and though we haven’t really talked about goals, I’m sure that’s (championships) their thinking and if I can help in any way towards that, I’ll be delighted. But there’s no talk of any of that just yet.

“My first job is to try and get Colm to come home a little bit earlier – he’s in Abu Dhabi and will be home in the summer,” he says, laughing. “He’s on about maybe staying for another year so I’m working on him already!”

Conditioning has never been an issue for Crilly, ultimately. Therefore, as he nears birthday 37, how long does he see himself lining out in the green and gold?

"I enjoy training and even just for your own health and wellbeing. I’ve probably got myself into as good a shape as I’ve been for a long number of years over the lockdown.

" But I don’t want to be playing for another five or six years – I don’t want to be playing into my 40s.

"You never know and I think I can play at a high enough level, I’d have high expectations and would say I’ve a little bit of football left in me, but it’s not going to go on forever.”

A third championship medal would be a nice way to go out.