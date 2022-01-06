Craig Lynch’s retirement signals the end of an era for Louth

Craig Lynch’s retirement announcement came somewhat out of the blue this week given the Naomh Máirtín goalkeeper was expected to remain as Mickey Harte’s No1 for the season.

The Jocks stopper recently won his second senior championship medal with his club and has been pretty much first choice with the county since taking over from Neil Gallagher in 2015.

Indeed, his Reds career has yielded quite a bit of success with four promotions coming over the course of his time with the county’s top team.

He was, of course, understudy to Gallagher for a number of years, including 2010 when Louth reached the Leinster final. His departure, along with that of Declan Byrne and the injury-inflicted Andy McDonnell, signals the end of an era as such – Lynch, technically, was the last surviving member of that panel.

It wasn’t until 2015, though, when the tall custodian really began to leave his imprint on the inter-county stage. He got his chance after the Leinster Championship defeat by Westmeath in Drogheda, playing in the qualifiers against Leitrim and subsequently Tipperary.

He won promotion from Division 3 in 2011 as part of the squad but the 2016 Division 4 success saw him perform a key role in Colin Kelly’s plan. In fact, he was arguably Louth’s most important player in the successful third tier campaign of 12 months later – his kickouts, and the pinpoint accuracy of them, formed the basis for much of what the Reds did well through the season.

Fergal Sheekey became an adversary during Wayne Kierans’ subsequent reign, after a trying season under Pete McGrath, but Lynch may well be known as the great survivor as he eventually wore down the Young Irelands man’s resistance to regain the primary berth.

Even at the beginning of Harte’s reign, with Louth finding themselves in Division 4, St Patricks’ Martin McEneaney started the first two outings – versus Antrim and Leitrim – but Lynch was taken into the team during the latter fixture and was in place for the remainder of a season in which a fourth career promotion was earned.

His last appearance for his county was last July’s Leinster Championship reverse against Offaly in Navan.