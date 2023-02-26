Craig Lennon has his Graham Geraghty moment as Louth stun Meath to win at Páirc Tailteann

There was a poetic justice to Louth’s heart-racing victory over Meath on Sunday. A revival from five points down. A goal that decided the outcome into the hospital end of a heaving Páirc Tailteann. Craig Lennon had his Graham Geraghty moment, scoring a major the like of which may never be bettered in the famous old Navan venue.

It may only be a National League victory in mid-spring but it is a triumph that pulls the Wee men on a par with the Meath in both the table and, perhaps, more importantly, in standing. How often have Louth wilted under the heft of a Royals revival? Sure you only have to recall the 2002 qualifier in that sense.

Ordinarily, you would brand this as but a mere league victory, though there is something tangibly different about this team, under the tutelage of Mickey Harte. It’s as if they have a mental matter that they can draw upon when required. They don’t lose to teams who they have already beaten, instead finding a way to win, hence why it was so important to prevail last weekend considering the counties are primed to cross paths in a Leinster semi-final down the line.

Okay, so Meath shipped a significant blow when losing Harry O’Higgins to a red card after 24 minutes, though Louth’s vantage point was six-foot under by the end of the third-quarter when trailing by 1-11 to 0-9. Any numerical advantage appeared redundant at that stage and it wasn’t a game that there appeared to be any palpable benefit in from having the extra man.

The Royals, unwisely perhaps, opted to continue with a two-man forward line when out of possession instead of keeping it tight and soaking up the pressure, as Louth did with great effect yet again. You need to look no further than Lennon’s goal for the evidence of just how impactful the Reds’ finely-tuned gameplan is.

A crossfield pass by Jack O’Connor was teased out by Lennon, who watched for the interception opportunity like a starving lion sizing up a naive zebra, timing his dart and seizing the leather at the perfect time. There was a half-and-a-bit of the field to go and yet he sprinted clear like a world-class 800m runner, only caught when entering the penalty area but showing the talent and fortitude to dummy inside the covering tackler before sliding beneath Harry Hogan.

Coming in the aftermath of a 90-second burst by Ciarán Downey, which saw the Newtown Blues clubman convert three spectacular points, Louth had moved from four behind to two in front in such a controlled, clarified manner. No hype or jitters but mere ice-cool precision.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a goal like it,” said Downey of Lennon’s greatest score.

"To cover the distance and finish in the net like that, that’s magic, real stuff. Anyone who knows Craig, you know how quick he is and his serious skillset but to have that killer instinct from there, another lad might have pulled up and took the point, but it was a badly-needed goal for us and it kicked us on.”

DIFFERENT MEN

It wasn’t just Downey or Lennon that produced at vital junctures. Conor Grimes caught Michael Flood from a standing start, clawing the ball away from the Meath just when it appeared as though Jordan Morris’s pass was going to put the full-back through on James Califf – with full-time within reaching distance.

What about Tommy Durnin’s block from Mathew Costello in the dying moments as the Royals chased a game-saving goal? How about Donal McKenny’s incredible denial of Morris as he punted towards a gaping net with Califf advanced and out of the play? Would victory have been possible had Peter Lynch not clawed Sam Mulroy’s miscued handpass off his own goalline?

Each incredibly important episodes from a team of men who appear to be shaped in a different mould to other years. There is a resilience and purpose that Louth supporters have for so long associated with counties in a distant realm.

"We could easily have shipped a goal and that would be typical Meath, never give up, and that’s a tradition that they’ve had for many years,” Harte added. “They certainly threw everything at us and on another day, one of those last few sorties they had could have ended up in our net.

“That doesn’t mean we’re the finished product. It means to say we’re a work in progress but a work in progress has always a better chance of surviving when you get a result with it.”

For Colm O’Rourke, he may well reflect ruefully on a number of incidents. It depends what jersey you’re wearing when it comes to the O’Higgins dismissal. He did catch Ciarán Murphy beneath the chin and high tackles are now coming under intense scrutiny by Croke Park chiefs, so there may have been merit to the red card.

Then, were Meath fortunate to have had just the one man ‘lined’ considering goalkeeper Hogan saw fit to kick the ankles of Durnin on up to three separate occasions, in full view of the umpires, as referee Joe McQuillan went about sorting out an injury at the other end of the green? The Royals could have had absolutely no objections if a card had been flashed despite their supporters being already far from pleased with the Cavan whistler.

The Meath manager may also need to look at how they played minus O’Higgins. For all the perceived benefits there are from maintaining a forward presence at all times, the Royals continued to play with two up front throughout and this provided gaps for Louth to exploit, which they did, particularly in the lead in to half-time, when the Reds led by 0-6 to 0-5 having trailed by four at an early stage.

And then, in the second half, even when they were on top, most of their good play stemmed from running the ball and making incisions from conflicting angles. Albeit it was a kick that found Morris, it still took a lung-bursting run by Donal Keogan to support the receiver before the long-serving centre-back slid to the net.

On other occasions, they opted to go for the early pass into corners and subsequently found themselves returning the point of attack to its original base within a matter of seconds. Ultimately, it was from one of these ‘resets’ that Lennon pounced for the game-winning score.

A day of learning for both, one would surmise.

"I’m well aware of the history that exists,” Downey said. “My family are big Louth supporters and they have a lot of scars from down through the years.

"It’s an important win for us to see the game out – there’s previous there with a couple of late robberies, so it’s great for us.”

Great, indeed.

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Adam O’Neill, Michael Flood, Harry O’Higgins; Jack O’Connor, Donal Keogan 1-0, Shane McEntee; Ronan Jones 0-1, Jack Flynn 0-2; Cillian O’Sullivan, Jason Scully 0-1, Darragh Campion; Jordan Morris 0-3, Mathew Costello 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-3 (1f). Subs: James O’Hare for McEntee (HT), Thomas O’Reilly for O’Sullivan (54), Eoin Harkin for Campion (55), Diarmuid Moriarty for Jones (70).

LOUTH: James Califf; Niall Sharkey, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny 0-1; Leonard Grey, Liam Jackson 0-1, Conall McKeever; Conor Early, Conor Grimes 0-1; Tom Jackson, Anthony Williams, Ciarán Downey 0-3; Ciarán Murphy, Sam Mulroy 0-3 (2f), Dáire McConnon 0-3. Subs: Craig Lennon 1-1 for T Jackson (10), Conal McCaul 0-1 for Williams (12), Tommy Durnin 0-1 for Grey (21), Bevan Duffy for Jackson (56), Jay Hughes for McConnon (69).

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).