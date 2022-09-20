Craig Lennon comes to the fore as St Mochta’s hold off Dundalk Gaels in senior relegation play-off

Craig Lennon was tremendous in the second half of St Mochtas' relegation play-off semi-final win over Dundalk Gaels on Monday night.

Craig Lennon went from a subdued drifter scaling the periphery of a tame game to its relentless driving force either side of half-time as St Mochta's overcame Dundalk Gaels’ resistance in retaining their senior status on Monday night.

The Louth Villagers were in a spot of bother at the break, despite leading by 0-8 to six, having had to rely upon their ferocious tackling up the field for scoring opportunities considering their play otherwise lacked rhythm.

Gaels battled and benefitted from an organised approach, with Dylan McKeown excelling in attack, scoring two marks and three frees before the interval to keep his team in touch – and also watching a wicked, dipping drive whistle just past the upright. His sixth notch was laced with quality as he fetched a high delivery above his head before splitting the posts from a mark.

That left just a point between the teams, but by the next time they registered, their fate was long since sealed considering Mochta’s hit 3-4 across the 20-minute spell where Gaels failed to add to their seven points.

Lennon and substitute Danny Kindlon kicked class minors before Cormac Smyth, who often finds himself in just the right place, received Gerry Garland’s pass and shot by Jamie Faulkner, who was deputising in Gaels’ No1 jersey.

And, within five minutes, Kieran Quinn’s charges had another two majors on the scoreboard – Lennon, with a neat dispatch, and Garland forcing the umpire to go for his green flag.

Cathal O’Hanlon’s men, to their credit, never gave in and were rewarded for their efforts with three consolation goals. David Moloney took a good delivery by Seán McCann and buried in the net before Jordan Keating side-footed in a Chris Sweeney shot that had cannoned the butt of the post.

Finally, in injury-time, McCann converted from the penalty spot after some rash Mochta’s defending.

Job done for Mochta’s – but Gaels are back in last chance saloon for the second season running.

ST MOCHTA'S: Liam Kindlon; Ben Goss-Kieran, Liam Lawlor, Ryan Cash; Conor Garland, Darren McMahon, Andrew English; Ciarán McMahon, Craig Lennon 1-1; Oisín Callan, Jamie Farrell 0-1, Gerry Garland 1-1; Ciarán Byrne 0-4, Declan Byrne 0-5 (4f), Cormac Smyth 1-1. Subs: Danny Kindlon 0-1 for Lawlor (40), Eamonn O'Neill for Cash (45), Liam O'Flaherty for C McMahon (50), Jake Mason for Smyth (60).

DUNDALK GAELS: Jamie Faulkner; James O'Connell, Gary Shevlin, Andrew Curley; Eamonn Kenny, David McComish, Jordan Keating 1-0; David Moloney 1-0, James Stewart; Jason Clarke, Seán McCann 1-0 (pen), Luke Murray; Dylan McKeown 0-6 (3m, 3f), Barry Watters, Thomas O'Connell 0-1 (1m). Subs: Chris Sweeney for Murray (47), Mark Hanna for T O'Connell (54).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).