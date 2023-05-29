Craig Lennon a big injury doubt for Louth in Mayo clash, admits manager Mickey Harte

Craig Lennon of Louth in action against Sean Powter of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath.

Craig Lennon is expected to miss Louth’s All-Ireland qualifier match with Mayo in Castlebar on Sunday after injuring his hamstring in the two-point loss against Cork last weekend.

The influential forward was withdrawn nine minutes into the second half and replaced by Conor Grimes, who was unable to start due to illness, while Daniel Corcoran also has a hamstring issue that saw the Geraldines clubman miss out entirely.

Another backline option, Dermot Campbell, on his first championship appearance of the season, had to go off after picking up a knock but it is hoped that at least one or all of Grimes, Corcoran and Campbell will be in contention.

Lennon, though, who started for the first time against the Rebels having been introduced from the bench in every National League and Leinster SFC match this year, will almost certainly be missing from the teamsheet at MacHale Park.

"It’s a hamstring injury and hamstring injuries don’t tend to be available seven or eight days later,” said manager Mickey Harte.

The Lough Villager’s absence will not help the forward options available to Harte and his assistant, Gavin Devlin, considering Louth’s dearth of in-form attackers at present. Each of Dáire McConnon, Ryan Burns, Paul Mathews, Liam Jackson, Dylan McKeown and Ciarán Keenan have started recent championship matches only to be replaced and have to contend with bench roles on the subsequent outing.

"It happens that sometimes players can get on a good run and perform to a decent and high level. Other times, the form does get a bit of a knock back and they’re not just as good. It happens to most footballers and there are very few who it wouldn’t happen to at some time.

“At training, we have to pick the people who are in form at any given time and sometimes we get it right and sometimes we don’t. If they do well, the people you’re putting in, then that suggests we got it right…

“This is all part of one huge experiment and sometimes things work out in that experiment where it seems like you’re doing wonder works. Other times it doesn’t and you have to take the hit on that.”

The Reds’ task is now an arduous one with the Wee County in need of at least a victory over Kerry or Mayo to stand a chance of moving into knockout stages of the All-Ireland SFC.

Conceding that it is now only an outside possibility, Harte is determined to rally his troops for the trek out west where Louth will face Mayo in a championship match for the first time in 73 years.

"We’ve got ourselves into a place where we wanted to be, contesting the last 16 of the All-Ireland series and we did the work earlier in the year to give ourselves the right to do that. You need at least one win here to keep yourself somewhat in the mix to get into the last 12 and, really, it’s a very big ask of us now, but we’re going to give it our best shot.”