Could Louth GAA’s pre-season competitions be moved to later in the year? It would solve a lot of headaches

Fixture-making must be the worst job in the world – or, in Louth, at the very least. Particularly at this time of year when the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield competitions have gradually become more of an on/off scenario than a teenage romance.

February and March are the worst months of the year for weather, it seems, and with groundsmen, or one-man field committees, declaring their club pitches unplayable on a repeated basis, the so-called winter league competitions are a disaster for those setting the schedule.

Who would have said that there weren’t enough pitches in Darver when it was opened by the late former Finance Minister Brian Lenihan almost 15 years ago? Well, given clubs are now pleading for availability at the Centre of Excellence for games at this time of year, the log is jammed considering county teams across all four codes are trampling on the turf on an almost nightly basis.

Where is the alternative? There is none that doesn’t involve radical measures.

How about removing games from the February and March months? Play the Sheelan Cup and Mullen Shield through April alongside starting the second-team leagues. Throw the ball in on the first-team leagues in May and play through, two games per week in some cases. You could still have your split fixtures when the county players return. The championship would come afterwards in its present form.

If the calendar space is too tight for this, why don’t we approach the great taboo topic of returning to league football post-championship? Last year’s U21 championship was played in absolutely ideal conditions up until the latter rounds, which toddled into December, when it is unseasonal to be playing. September, October and November are far more conducive to playing football than February and March, when it rains and it pours and it’s miserable.

Clearly, the championship-winning teams may have issues with having matches interspersed through their provincial campaigns, but for the vast majority, it could suit. Or, looking at the situation even more intensely, is there an avenue for starting the leagues in April, as per the current schedule, and playing the Sheelan Cup and Mullen Shield after the championship?

There were two second-team league matches that remained to be played following the finish of the club championship last year and while other clubs didn’t fulfil their fixtures, I togged out for Roche twice in November. It was great. Just football after a period off. Why not play these competitions later in the year?

No disrespect to them but if clubs merely view them as a pre-season competition and use it to blood players, what would the issue be in plotting them at the back end of the year? That way, with the pressure off, a prospective manager could have a look at some of his lesser-known players ahead of the new year and if the current boss is staying on, he gets to see how deep his panel is as well having maybe not got that opportunity earlier in the term.

Some clubs may take it seriously and play their stars, others may not. What about it? It’s football when pitches are capable of accepting the traffic and when underage or other subsidiary grades have been completed. Considering the lack of action at that time of year, gates would probably be quite high as well.

​

OTHER COUNTIES

In Ulster, there are no early-season domestic competitions. Instead, some clubs opt to enter the Ulster League and so they’re playing football since February. In Meath, they had their pre-season tournaments – Feis Cup, Corn na Boinne and Tailteann Cup – and there were very few call-offs. The leagues started recently and the second-round was almost completely abandoned due to the weather. Though it seems to take a lot more for matches to be postponed on the other side of the Boyne than here, where pitches are protected like ancient landmarks.

Contact was made with reporters in Cork and Kerry to see what’s going on down there. They play regional leagues early in the year before moving into all-county leagues and then there are championships and then district championships and so on. In the Kerry hack’s words, “we play a lot of football down here”.

Would there be many call-offs?

“Not very many.”

One very much doubts that there are barbed wire fences erected around the goalmouths or locks put on gates of pitches down there either. Their approach appears to be about getting as many into the field as possible whereas some up here would prefer to keep everyone off them.

​

IDEA

So, how about it? Take the sting out of the Sheelan Cup or Mullen Shield and play them post-championship, with the pressure off teams and where it’s just football. If Mickey Harte wants to take his Louth players, or the club season encroaches on the beginning of the inter-county return, that’s fine, no county players involved. Move on and play away.

What it would mean as well is that the pressure is withdrawn from the shoulders of fixture-makers as in February and March, where the on-off switch is toggling at 200km/hr, they wouldn’t have to worry about games and instead focus on nailing down the calendar for the remainder of the year, when the climate is more advantageous.

If clubs wanted to play away at challenge matches in February and March then that’s their prerogative. Rent a pitch in Darver and play the game. Use your own field. Use theirs. Play it on Annaverna or Abbotstown or Croke Park. Just don’t annoy the schedulers with call-offs or cry-offs or kick-offs.

Problem solved.