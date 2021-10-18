Cooley mix young and old to reach first final since 2013

That Sinking Feeling......The ball in the back of the net and Kilkerley's 'keeper Rian Hand 'says a prayer'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cooley Kickhams 2-11

Kilkerley Emmets 1-13

TWO Cooley Kickhams worlds combined on Saturday night as the peninsula men overcame Kilkerley Emmets with a late Cian Connor winner to reach the Intermediate final.

The winning point right at the death was made with the perfect mix of youth and experience as old servants Brian White and Aoghan McGuinness kept their cool to compliment the panache of their youthful colleagues in a thrilling finale.

In his first season at senior, Connor finished off the winning move while youngster Patrick Johnston started it, by winning the breaking ball on the dirtiest of nights in the Clans.

Conor Quigley had just levelled the game for Kilkerley with a defiant 45 and when Aaron Crawford failed to hold on to possession from the resultant kick out, Johnston was in like a flash. The full forward, who had no right or reason to be in the centre of a ruck, won possession on his knees and quickly off-loaded it to Brian White

In the white heat of championship, the former Louth star went into auto pilot and played an inch-perfect foot pass into McGuinness, who put trust in nephew Connor, who was coming on the loop to fire the winning point over the bar. The youngster didn’t flinch and Cooley find themselves in a first championship final since 2013s Senior decider.

The wet and drizzly conditions under the floodlit sky didn’t take away from the semi-final but added an extra layer of tension.

Kilkerley edged the opening stanza when Dan McKeown crept behind the Cooley rearguard to flick a wet ball past Neil Gallagher. Cooley centre half Darren Marks slipped just when he looked like he might intercept the assist.

McKeown was the perfect foil for Tadhg McEnaney and he was sorely missed when forced off the field with injury in the second half.

Cooley were just about staying in touch with frees from White and Connor but would find themselves level before the first half water break with a goal from the prominent Fearghal Malone.

The centre forward has really shone this season for Gary Thornton’s side and when Patrick Johnston’s goal bound effort looked to be blocked and cleared it spilt to Malone, who gathered and lashed the shot at Rian Hand in the Kilkerley goal but such was the venom on the strike it found the back of the net.

Kilkerley’s direct play to Tadhg McEnaney was paying off, marks and scores were easier to come by for Emmets typified by Conor Quigley’s two first half points and Kieran Murtagh’s score off the post.

All that good Emmets play would be undone by an Enda O’Neill goal. Malone again was the instigator punching a James O’Reilly diagonal ball towards goal and O’Neill buried the breaking ball to see the sides go in level at the break 2-4 to 1-7.

There would still be time for more drama, Cooley goalkeeper Neil Gallagher was black carded at the end off the half and that would end Gallagher’s involvement in the game as he was eventually replaced by Sean Hayes early in the second period. An example of Cooley old and new combining once again.

With the evenly matched sides under severe pressure in possession the second half was on a constant knife edge and the lead would swap hands on six occasions. Crucially though Kilkerley never took the lead after Sean Hand put them ahead in the third quarter.

Cooley’s nerve to score three unanswered points either side of the second half water break proved significant. Brian White’s point from play in the middle of that run was greeted with glee such was the slugfest that was endured by both sides in the lead up. White’s point was crucial as it ended a long passage of scrappy play from both sides. The score emboldened Cooley who all the while, were sucking the life out of Kilkerley.

Emmets did dig deep though. Conor Quigley really stepped up in the final quarter with all of his sides scores when they really needed him. The Louth hurler looked to have brought the semi final to extra time but in a supreme battle of wills, Cooley would have the final say in what was a stunning finish.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Luke White, Eoin Mc Daid, Ronan Mc Bride; Gerry Malone, Darren Marks, James O’Reilly; Brian White 0-4 (3f), Peter Thornton; Cian Connor 0-4 (3f), Fearghal Malone 1-02, Enda O Neill 1-0; Michael Carron, Patrick Johnston 0-1, Aoghan Mc Guinness. Subs: Sean Hayes for Gallagher (38), Conor Mc Guinness for McDaid (50), Richard Brennan for F Malone (53), Michael Rafferty for Carron (55),

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy, Ciaran McGlynn; Fintan Brady, Cathal Bellew, Ewan McEnteggart; Aaron Crawford, James Fegan; Brian Brady, Conor Quigley 0-5 (2f, 145’), Kieran Murtagh 0-1; Sean Hand 0-2, Tadhg Mc Eneaney 0-5 (2f, 2m), Daniel Mc Keown 1-0. Subs: Ciaran Bellew for McKeown (34), Darren Geoghegan for McCarthy (51), Shaun Mc Elroy for McGlynn (58).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)