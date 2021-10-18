Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Cooley mix young and old to reach first final since 2013

CTI Business Solutions Louth IFC

Fergal Malone, Cooley and Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley lose possession as Rian Hand, Kilkerley awaits the outcome. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
That Sinking Feeling......The ball in the back of the net and Kilkerley's 'keeper Rian Hand 'says a prayer'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Hold on a Minute....Michael Carron, Cooley holds Barra McCarthy, Kilkerley at arms length. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Cillian Mulligan, Kilkerley attempts to stop Patrick Johnson, Cooley from passing. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Michael Carron, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Barra McCarthy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
James Shields, Kilkerley closes in on Cooley's Cian Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley does his best to stop Fergal Malone's shot for Cooley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Aoghan McGuinness, Cooley skips through James Fegan and Conor Quigley, Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Brian White, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Fintan Brady. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Gerry Malone, Cooley looks to pass as Brian Brady and Sean Hand challenge for Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Let it Pour....James Reilly, Cooley and Fintan Brady, Kilkerley battle despite the heavy rain. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Conor Quigley, Kilkerley under pressure from Cooley's Darren Marks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Enda O'Neill, Cooley closes in on Kilkerley's James Shields. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ronan McBride, Cooley breaks clear of Kilkerley's James Fegan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Fergal Malone, Cooley and Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley lose possession as Rian Hand, Kilkerley awaits the outcome. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Fergal Malone, Cooley and Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley lose possession as Rian Hand, Kilkerley awaits the outcome. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

That Sinking Feeling......The ball in the back of the net and Kilkerley's 'keeper Rian Hand 'says a prayer'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

That Sinking Feeling......The ball in the back of the net and Kilkerley's 'keeper Rian Hand 'says a prayer'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Hold on a Minute....Michael Carron, Cooley holds Barra McCarthy, Kilkerley at arms length. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Hold on a Minute....Michael Carron, Cooley holds Barra McCarthy, Kilkerley at arms length. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cillian Mulligan, Kilkerley attempts to stop Patrick Johnson, Cooley from passing. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cillian Mulligan, Kilkerley attempts to stop Patrick Johnson, Cooley from passing. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Michael Carron, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Barra McCarthy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Michael Carron, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Barra McCarthy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Shields, Kilkerley closes in on Cooley's Cian Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Shields, Kilkerley closes in on Cooley's Cian Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley does his best to stop Fergal Malone's shot for Cooley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley does his best to stop Fergal Malone's shot for Cooley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoghan McGuinness, Cooley skips through James Fegan and Conor Quigley, Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoghan McGuinness, Cooley skips through James Fegan and Conor Quigley, Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Brian White, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Fintan Brady. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Brian White, Cooley is challenged by Kilkerley's Fintan Brady. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gerry Malone, Cooley looks to pass as Brian Brady and Sean Hand challenge for Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gerry Malone, Cooley looks to pass as Brian Brady and Sean Hand challenge for Kilkerley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Let it Pour....James Reilly, Cooley and Fintan Brady, Kilkerley battle despite the heavy rain. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Let it Pour....James Reilly, Cooley and Fintan Brady, Kilkerley battle despite the heavy rain. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor Quigley, Kilkerley under pressure from Cooley's Darren Marks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor Quigley, Kilkerley under pressure from Cooley's Darren Marks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Enda O'Neill, Cooley closes in on Kilkerley's James Shields. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Enda O'Neill, Cooley closes in on Kilkerley's James Shields. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ronan McBride, Cooley breaks clear of Kilkerley's James Fegan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ronan McBride, Cooley breaks clear of Kilkerley's James Fegan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

/

Fergal Malone, Cooley and Cathal Bellew, Kilkerley lose possession as Rian Hand, Kilkerley awaits the outcome. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

argus

Dan Bannon

Cooley Kickhams 2-11
Kilkerley Emmets 1-13

TWO Cooley Kickhams worlds combined on Saturday night as the peninsula men overcame Kilkerley Emmets with a late Cian Connor winner to reach the Intermediate final.

The winning point right at the death was made with the perfect mix of youth and experience as old servants Brian White and Aoghan McGuinness kept their cool to compliment the panache of their youthful colleagues in a thrilling finale.

In his first season at senior, Connor finished off the winning move while youngster Patrick Johnston started it, by winning the breaking ball on the dirtiest of nights in the Clans.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Conor Quigley had just levelled the game for Kilkerley with a defiant 45 and when Aaron Crawford failed to hold on to possession from the resultant kick out, Johnston was in like a flash. The full forward, who had no right or reason to be in the centre of a ruck, won possession on his knees and quickly off-loaded it to Brian White

In the white heat of championship, the former Louth star went into auto pilot and played an inch-perfect foot pass into McGuinness, who put trust in nephew Connor, who was coming on the loop to fire the winning point over the bar. The youngster didn’t flinch and Cooley find themselves in a first championship final since 2013s Senior decider.

The wet and drizzly conditions under the floodlit sky didn’t take away from the semi-final but added an extra layer of tension.

Kilkerley edged the opening stanza when Dan McKeown crept behind the Cooley rearguard to flick a wet ball past Neil Gallagher. Cooley centre half Darren Marks slipped just when he looked like he might intercept the assist.

McKeown was the perfect foil for Tadhg McEnaney and he was sorely missed when forced off the field with injury in the second half.

Cooley were just about staying in touch with frees from White and Connor but would find themselves level before the first half water break with a goal from the prominent Fearghal Malone.

The centre forward has really shone this season for Gary Thornton’s side and when Patrick Johnston’s goal bound effort looked to be blocked and cleared it spilt to Malone, who gathered and lashed the shot at Rian Hand in the Kilkerley goal but such was the venom on the strike it found the back of the net.

Kilkerley’s direct play to Tadhg McEnaney was paying off, marks and scores were easier to come by for Emmets typified by Conor Quigley’s two first half points and Kieran Murtagh’s score off the post.

All that good Emmets play would be undone by an Enda O’Neill goal. Malone again was the instigator punching a James O’Reilly diagonal ball towards goal and O’Neill buried the breaking ball to see the sides go in level at the break 2-4 to 1-7.

There would still be time for more drama, Cooley goalkeeper Neil Gallagher was black carded at the end off the half and that would end Gallagher’s involvement in the game as he was eventually replaced by Sean Hayes early in the second period. An example of Cooley old and new combining once again.

With the evenly matched sides under severe pressure in possession the second half was on a constant knife edge and the lead would swap hands on six occasions. Crucially though Kilkerley never took the lead after Sean Hand put them ahead in the third quarter.

Cooley’s nerve to score three unanswered points either side of the second half water break proved significant. Brian White’s point from play in the middle of that run was greeted with glee such was the slugfest that was endured by both sides in the lead up. White’s point was crucial as it ended a long passage of scrappy play from both sides. The score emboldened Cooley who all the while, were sucking the life out of Kilkerley.

Emmets did dig deep though. Conor Quigley really stepped up in the final quarter with all of his sides scores when they really needed him. The Louth hurler looked to have brought the semi final to extra time but in a supreme battle of wills, Cooley would have the final say in what was a stunning finish.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Luke White, Eoin Mc Daid, Ronan Mc Bride; Gerry Malone, Darren Marks, James O’Reilly; Brian White 0-4 (3f), Peter Thornton; Cian Connor 0-4 (3f), Fearghal Malone 1-02, Enda O Neill 1-0; Michael Carron, Patrick Johnston 0-1, Aoghan Mc Guinness. Subs: Sean Hayes for Gallagher (38), Conor Mc Guinness for McDaid (50), Richard Brennan for F Malone (53), Michael Rafferty for Carron (55),

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy, Ciaran McGlynn; Fintan Brady, Cathal Bellew, Ewan McEnteggart; Aaron Crawford, James Fegan; Brian Brady, Conor Quigley 0-5 (2f, 145’), Kieran Murtagh 0-1; Sean Hand 0-2, Tadhg Mc Eneaney 0-5 (2f, 2m), Daniel Mc Keown 1-0. Subs: Ciaran Bellew for McKeown (34), Darren Geoghegan for McCarthy (51), Shaun Mc Elroy for McGlynn (58).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)

Privacy