Cooley Kickhams progress in Leinster IFC after facile victory in Longford

Patrick Johnston was on target for Cooley Kickhams in their facile Leinster IFC win over Ballymahon of Longford at Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cooley Kickhams will have endured sterner, if less physical, tests in training than the one offered to them by the cream of Longford’s intermediate crop, Ballymahon, at Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon.

In what was their first provincial encounter since 1990, the Peninsula natives didn’t have to move beyond third gear in dismantling the Midlanders’ limited challenge – a strong first half return all but sealing a quarter-final meeting with Dublin’s Naomh Barrog.

The again impressive James O’Reilly – who is surely on the radar of Louth manager Mickey Harte – hit the net on six minutes and with Michael Rafferty converting from the penalty spot midway through the second quarter, Colm Nally’s men went to half-time with a 2-6 to 0-3 lead despite having played into the elements.

Kickhams were far less cohesive after the break and while again limiting the men in red to three points across the second period, there was a lethargy and sloppiness about the visitors that had the Cooley selectors – David Thornton, in particular – agitatedly pacing the touchline.

It was in stark contrast to the opening half when Cooley were slick, blowing pores in Ballymahon’s stretched rearguard with their overlapping runs, excellent support play and infectious intent.

Despite conceding the opening point, to Danny Ryan, Kickhams soon established their almost complete dominance over proceedings. Cian Connor was really lively up the pitch, kicking three points, with O’Reilly latching on to Gerry Malone’s pass over the top before shooting high to the net.

Indeed, only for wasteful play, with Enda O’Neill passing up another major opportunity, Cooley would have been much further in front on a day where they again fielded without first-choice full-back Eoin McDaid, whose injury seems to be more serious than first assumed.

It took until 10 minutes from the interval for their second green flag to be waved, Rafferty sticking away from the spot after Peter Thornton was ‘choke tackled’ by the advancing goalkeeper Keith Manley.

Surely a black card was in the offing? Instead, having consulted with his umpire, referee Patrick Coyle – who was heckled by the Kickhams following for pretty much the entire contest – brandished a yellow in the custodian’s direction.

However, the hosts’ indiscipline gradually worsened and it was little surprise when they lost a man as Manley was dismissed in the dying embers for a petulant lash-out on one of the Cooley players trotting across his path.

Ahead by nine, O’Reilly converted upon the restart to stretch Kickhams’ lead into double figures and with Patrick Johnston showing really well too, it was only the margin of the outcome that remained in any degree of doubt.

Ballymahon did cut the gap to eight with a three-point salvo, but Neil Gallagher wasn’t truly tested between the Cooley posts.

Trickier challenges will, of course, lie ahead if the Fr McEvoy Park side are to realise their Leinster ambitions, though this was a comprehensive way to start. And, alongside their leading attackers, the travelling possé were well-served by the unassuming pair of Dean McGreehan and Michael Carron.

BALLYMAHON: Keith Hanley; Ros Claffey, Darragh Finglass, Mark McCormack; Harvey Townsend, Matthew Daly, James Kenny; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Kevin Diffley, Thomas Mulvihill, Jack Walshe 0-3 (3f); Eddie Noonan 0-1, Trevor Smullen 0-1, Danny Ryan 0-1. Subs: Joe Nevin for Bawle (36), Shane Quinn for Smullen (36), Declan McGuinness for Daly (36), Charlie Byrne for Ryan (55), Bawle for Kenny (60)

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Dean McGreehan, Gerry Malone; James O’Reilly 1-1, Patrick Hanlon, Fearghal Malone 0-1 (1f); Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Enda O’Neill 0-3, Michael Carron, Peter Thornton; Cian Connor 0-3, Michael Rafferty 1-2 (1-0p), Patrick Johnston 0-2 (1m). Subs: Brian White 0-1 for Connor (38), Conor McGuinness for Brennan (53), Declan Sheelan for Carron (56), Gerard Hanlon for Johnston (56), Patrick McGrath for Thornton (57).

REFEREE: Patrick Coyle (Meath)