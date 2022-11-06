Cooley Kickhams one game from a first Leinster club final appearance since 1976 after comeback win over Dublin’s Naomh Barróg

James O'Reilly, Cooley Kickhams, is challenged by Eoin Hart, Naomh Barróg, during the Leinster IFC quarter-final game in St Brigid's Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The decision to press up on Naomh Barróg, denying them the oxygen to build out from the back, had a major bearing on Cooley Kickhams advancing to the Leinster IFC semi-final at St Brigid’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

Without manager Colm Nally, who was abroad, along the line, Kickhams’ think tank introduced Brian White and ordered their players to confine the Dubliners to their own half. And, in slippery conditions, their harassment of Barróg’s ball carriers yielded significant reward with star man Patrick Johnston’s goal seven minutes from the end turning the tide firmly in the winners’ favour.

It will be acknowledged, however, that a much improved display will be required if the Fr McEvoy Park club are to even lay a glove on Meath juggernaut Dunshaughlin on Saturday week based on how feeble the Cooley challenge appeared either side of half-time in their quarter-final duel.

Naomh Barróg were limited all through, but had an ace free-taker in midfielder Paul Tolan and with Cooley, who got more than their fair share of calls from referee Andrew Smith, fouling cheaply and conceding possession in dangerous areas, the visitors managed to stay in the contest before launching their victory bid.

The teams were on terms at 0-6 apiece at the interval but within 11 minutes of the ball being thrown in once more, three was the gap with Tolan converting thrice from frees.

Neither side were overly wasteful on the afternoon in terms of shots off target, Cooley narrowly shading the wide count of 11, but one of the miscues appeared set to be vital as Enda O’Neill, who continues to struggle for consistency in his play, sent a glorious opportunity to find Johnston all alone bouncing over the endline.

Momentum was firmly in Kickhams’ favour at this juncture. They were all over Naomh Barróg like a rash and, to the naked eye, it seemed as though they had more numbers on the pitch as they set up an impermeable cordon on the 45m line.

For as comfortable as the Kilbarrack natives were on the ball, goalkeeper Anthony Brady especially, their play gradually lacked purpose as they meandered laterally inside their own half until eventually losing control. Influential centre-forward Ryan Alexander and Tolan became peripheral figures and this owed much to Barróg’s demise.

And even when they did breach the Cooley checkpoints, having brought on towering Seán O’Reilly, who must stand at 6ft five or six, they never directed one ball towards him, instead remaining locked in a ‘through the hands’ fix that eventually lost its effectiveness.

Johnston, who if able to be more ruthless would be a potent force, finished impressively on 53 minutes despite having to check his run to gather O’Neill’s handpass and with White, Fearghal Malone and Cian Connor finding their range from great degrees of difficulty, Kickhams, while simultaneously holding their opponents scoreless for more than a quarter of an hour, converted 1-6 without reply.

Only the Royals now stand in their way of a first Leinster club final appearance since 1976 – and the third in the club’s history.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Patrick Hanlon, Dean McGreehan; James O’Reilly, Fearghal Malone 0-2, Gerry Malone; Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Enda O’Neill 0-1, Patrick Johnston 1-3 (0-1m), Peter Thornton; Cian Connor 0-3 (2f), Michael Rafferty 0-1, Michael Carron. Subs: Brian White 0-3 (2f) for Marks (37), Conor McGuinness for Hanlon (44), Gerard Hanlon for Carron (60), Aoghan McGuinness for O’Neill (60).

NAOMH BARRÓG: Anthony Brady; Noel Hatton, Michael Tolan, Stephen Deering; Liam Durran, Ciarán Gallagher, Eoin Hart; Paul Tolan 0-7 (7f), Finn Alexander; Seán McHugh, Ryan Alexander 0-3, Luke Nolan 0-1; Conor Gibson, Jack Lynch, Killian Foran. Subs: Seán O’Reilly for Lynch (49), Colin McDonnell for Durran (58), Matthew Moffat for F Alexander (58), Martin Rooney for Deering (60).

REFEREE: Andrew Smith (Dunshaughlin).