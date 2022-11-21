Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cooley Kickhams limply depart the Leinster IFC with defeat by Dunshaughlin in Navan

Dunshaughlin 0-14 Cooley Kickhams 0-6

Paddy Hanlon clears his lines for Cooley Kickhams despite the best efforts of Dunshaughlin's Oisin Foley. Picture: Collette Sheelan Expand
Peter Thornton (Cooley Kickhams) can't stop Dunshaughlin's John McDonagh getting his pass away, watched by Dean McGreehan and Aaron Murphy in the background. Picture: Collette Sheelan Expand
James O'Reilly tries to shrug off the attentions of Dunshaughlin's Ruairi Kinsella. Picture: Collette Sheelan Expand

Close

Paddy Hanlon clears his lines for Cooley Kickhams despite the best efforts of Dunshaughlin's Oisin Foley. Picture: Collette Sheelan

Paddy Hanlon clears his lines for Cooley Kickhams despite the best efforts of Dunshaughlin's Oisin Foley. Picture: Collette Sheelan

Peter Thornton (Cooley Kickhams) can't stop Dunshaughlin's John McDonagh getting his pass away, watched by Dean McGreehan and Aaron Murphy in the background. Picture: Collette Sheelan

Peter Thornton (Cooley Kickhams) can't stop Dunshaughlin's John McDonagh getting his pass away, watched by Dean McGreehan and Aaron Murphy in the background. Picture: Collette Sheelan

James O'Reilly tries to shrug off the attentions of Dunshaughlin's Ruairi Kinsella. Picture: Collette Sheelan

James O'Reilly tries to shrug off the attentions of Dunshaughlin's Ruairi Kinsella. Picture: Collette Sheelan

/

Paddy Hanlon clears his lines for Cooley Kickhams despite the best efforts of Dunshaughlin's Oisin Foley. Picture: Collette Sheelan

Caoimhín Reilly, at Páirc Tailteann

This was the limpest of provincial championship departures for Cooley Kickhams – the Peninsula men’s bid at reaching a first Leinster final in 46 years failing to amass the required momentum against a slick, if slightly wasteful, Dunshaughlin at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday afternoon.

Colm Nally, whose mid-season arrival at Fr McEvoy Park coincided with a dramatic upturn in form, watched his charges give their poorest display under his guidance, particularly in the second half with Michael Rafferty’s acute register all they could muster into the hospital end of the Navan venue.

Privacy