Cooley Kickhams limply depart the Leinster IFC with defeat by Dunshaughlin in Navan

This was the limpest of provincial championship departures for Cooley Kickhams – the Peninsula men’s bid at reaching a first Leinster final in 46 years failing to amass the required momentum against a slick, if slightly wasteful, Dunshaughlin at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday afternoon.

Colm Nally, whose mid-season arrival at Fr McEvoy Park coincided with a dramatic upturn in form, watched his charges give their poorest display under his guidance, particularly in the second half with Michael Rafferty’s acute register all they could muster into the hospital end of the Navan venue.

The clarity in their play, which was a significant factor along the eight-match unbeaten run since the Dublin-native assumed the helm, was lacking and despite trying to play directly, with Rafferty twice benefitting in terms of capitalising on ‘mark’ opportunities early on, their distribution was poor and gradually worsened, with a mounting tally of kicks finishing up in touch.

Granted, factors favoured the impressive hosts with Nally having to hand White his first start of the championship season due to Cian Connor’s injury, which he picked up in training a week beforehand, and without his impact off the bench, Cooley looked bereft of options as the three-point interval margin stretched in rapid time.

And then there was the loss of discipline and the re-emergence of Cooley’s reckless burliness, not seen since the manager was appointed. Veteran substitute Conor McGuinness, with a matter of minutes remaining, had played quite well since coming into the fray but was shown a red card for striking an opponent who had already been given a free.

It was a shame that Kickhams’ strong run ended in such fashion. A comprehensive defeat is one thing, but to venture away entirely from the principles which bolstered their maiden championship success in 32 years is far from fitting and leaves a question mark hanging over their capability to perform against the stronger opposition which they will oppose in the new year.

For as good as Dunshaughlin were, with Mathew Costello, John McDonagh, Ben Duggan and Aaron Murphy buzzing about the attack, running incisive lines towards goal and interchanging possession at a blistering rate, they had a palpably lackadaisical manner during spells which better teams will punish.

Ronan McBride defended stoutly for Kickhams but him apart, Cooley’s defenders struggled to cope and yet the Royals never went for the jugular despite noticing the colour of Neil Gallagher’s eyes on quite a few occasions in the first half, most notably 19 minutes in when Costello blazed a trail through the centre but rocketed his shot over the top.

Indeed, after Fearghal Malone hit the point of the opening half just over 60 seconds later, Dunshaughlin had only a slightly greater share of the 0-9 converted, which will have been of concern to manager Richie Kealy.

They were clever, at the same time, though. Cooley were awarded 15 frees by referee Darragh Byrne during the opening period, and yet only one of them – two minutes in – was inside what would be deemed as the scoring position.

On the other hand, Kickhams’ retention of the ball was poor and they kicked the initiative back to the hosts on numerous occasions, from sideline restarts especially.

But to be trailing by three at the break won’t have displeased Nally and co all that much considering they were five behind in the county final. They did, however, need to take every opening they got and Patrick Hanlon had a glorious opportunity at goal on 32 minutes when collecting White’s strike off the upright. The corner-back’s left-footed attempt was without conviction, though, and easily gathered by Adam McDermott.

That proved to be the last glimpse of Cooley in a competitive sense as by the time Rafferty split the posts at the beginning of the final quarter, Dunshaughlin had reeled off five points without reply. Indeed, while the hosts dropped five efforts at the target into the grasp of Gallagher, it wasn’t until the closing minute when they kicked their first wide – via a Luke Mitchell free.

The not insignificant travelling posse clapped their team off at the end – a return to senior was, after all, their main objective this term – but there was a detectable tinge of disappointment at the manner of their display in Meath’s capital.

DUNSHAUGHLIN: Adam McDermott; Oisín Foley, Alastar Doyle, Niall Byrne; Ciarán McCarrick, Niall Murphy, Adam Kealy; Ben Duggan 0-1, Conor Gray; John McDonagh 0-4, Ruairí Kinsella 0-2 (2f), Matthew Moyles 0-1; Aaron Murphy 0-1, Mathew Costello 0-4 (1f), Conor Duke 0-1. Subs: Luke Mitchell for McDonagh (32-41, blood), David Fildes for McCarrick (39), Mitchell for A Murphy (45), Fergus Toolan for Kealy (54), Conor Jennings for Kinsella (57).

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Patrick Hanlon, Dean McGreehan, Ronan McBride; James O’Reilly, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Gerry Malone; Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Enda O’Neill, Brian White 0-2 (2f), Peter Thornton; Patrick Johnston, Michael Rafferty 0-3 (2m), Michael Carron. Subs: Cormac Malone for Hanlon (41), Conor McGuinness for Thornton (45), Gerard Hanlon for O’Neill (43), Keith White for Brennan (57), Michael Hanlon for O’Reilly (60).

REFEREE: Darragh Byrne (Wicklow).