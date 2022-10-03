Cooley Kickhams hero Brian White on Louth IFC final win over St Kevin’s – ‘I hadn’t a clue what it was like to win a championship’

Brian White has vague memories of beeping horns circling the Peninsula in 1990, after Cooley Kickhams won their last senior championship title.

It’s a success the former Louth midfielder – and his peers – have heard quite a bit about during the course of a club career that has included final heartbreak on six different occasions.

“I hadn’t a clue what it was like to win a championship,” said the 36-year-old, who almost singlehandedly ended Kickhams’ divorce from major success in the form of a first intermediate title in their history.

"It is pretty weird. I was looking up at the clock and it said 58 minutes, but there wasn’t a whole pile of noise and I was wondering if there should be more urgency and noise?

"It is a bit strange, people coming over and congratulating you. We’ve had six finals before and we know how to feel sorry for ourselves, so I’m happy to see what this brings now. We’ll just embrace every bit of it because the people here do deserve it – there has been a lot of heartbreak for players and supporters.

“It has been tough and hopefully this will give something back. I know I started out my career wanting to win a Joe Ward and this isn't a Joe Ward, but it’s a championship and we’re still going to enjoy it."

Another veteran of the side, Aoghan McGuinness, was one of the first reserves out to congratulate the finishing XV at full-time. A championship crown 32 seasons on from the club’s last, White and his fellow elder statesmen were determined to return Cooley to senior football before their playing days ended.

"There were a few of us thinking that we needed (to get Cooley back up),” he added.

"It's not easy to walk away because football has been such a huge part of my life and I love getting out of the house every Tuesday and Thursday to go training, because I don’t really know anything else.

“For the older fellas, it definitely was a thought that we needed to stick around. Even when we got relegated in the league the first time (2014), we knew we needed to get the club back up straightaway. There are older fellas there with a lot of resolve and we’ve been battered a good few times, but, in fairness, we’ve kept coming back and we’ve now got a reward.

“I thought we were a wee bit timid in the first half. We talk about intensity and we just didn’t bring it in the first half. We knew how the Kevin’s were going to set-up but we kicked the ball at times when we talked about not doing that.

“It was described at half-time as ‘rabbit in the headlights stuff’ and that’s exactly what we were doing. We needed to bring the intensity – which we did – and we felt that if we got our foot on the throat with them that they might start having doubts, and I think that’s what happened with the goal. We just got a wee bit smarter and it paid off.”

Injury had curtailed the marksman’s role in the championship to the bit part variety until the showpiece. And with opposition supporters giving him guff, White decided to make the most of an opportunity he may never get again.

"I was over along the sideline the far side and there were a lot of Kevin’s supporters over there. I heard one of them shout about my legs being too old and that I was finished, so I said to myself, ‘I’m going to grit the teeth here a bit’ and I just started kicking it, even the one with the outside of the boot. That can either go through the posts or go completely ar**ways.

“You just have those sort of days and I’m delighted it was today because we're going to enjoy the next few days…

“We knew we had a group to win the championship. It’s been strange this year in that we had Gary (Thornton) in and the fallout from that. We had two-and-a-half good years under Gary and it was sad to see him go – and we’d thank him and his team for the efforts they made – but when Colm (Nally) came in, it’s been different from anything I’ve ever had.

“There was a calmness brought to it. Now he can cut players when he wants to cut players but if you’re taking in his instruction, there is never any shouting. It’s just all about the game and not about anything surrounding the game. It’s about how we're going to play, phases, clarity and about football.

“A lot of times in the past in Cooley, it would have been a circus around the team – silly stuff. And last week was really strange. I would have had small habits before games and thinking I had to do things, but I didn't really care leading in here. I wasn’t getting too bogged down on what I was eating or anything like that, because I was just completely focused on the game.

“I think a lot of players were like that and the first half was a bit of a wake-up call. But Colm has kind of relaxed us because we’re organised and we know what we’re about with him. He is, hopefully, hanging about. I don’t know what his plans are but it would be great for the younger lads to develop them even further.”