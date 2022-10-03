Louth

Cooley Kickhams hero Brian White on Louth IFC final win over St Kevin’s – ‘I hadn’t a clue what it was like to win a championship’

Cooley Kickhams' Brian White receives the man of the match award from Billy Lawlor, CTI Business Solutions, and Peter Fitzpatrick, Louth County Board chairman. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Cooley Kickhams' Brian White receives the man of the match award from Billy Lawlor, CTI Business Solutions, and Peter Fitzpatrick, Louth County Board chairman. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly

Brian White has vague memories of beeping horns circling the Peninsula in 1990, after Cooley Kickhams won their last senior championship title.

It’s a success the former Louth midfielder – and his peers – have heard quite a bit about during the course of a club career that has included final heartbreak on six different occasions.

