Cooley Kickhams driving force James O’Reilly on their Leinster quarter-final and beyond – ‘let’s not be a flash in the pan’

James O’Reilly has gone from the substitutes’ bench to Cooley Kickhams’ driving force, from a drifting club player to a man on Louth manager Mickey Harte’s radar, in just over 12 months.

A wing-back on the Wee minor team that reached the 2017 Leinster final, the 23-year-old took time to find his feet at adult level, straddling the line between first and second team player at Fr McEvoy Park.

However, an impressive cameo in last season’s intermediate quarter-final against Dundalk Young Irelands set the defender’s upward trajectory in motion, earning him a county call-up at the end of the term.

And while a panel place didn’t materialise, his form this year has been career-best, particularly in the championship, as Kickhams ended their senior exile with a final win over St Kevin’s.

Typically, O’Reilly was among their leading performers on the day in Ardee, while he struck for 1-1 in the Leinster first round hammering of Longford’s Ballymahon a fortnight ago.

"It didn’t – but I was never bothered by that,” said the 23-year-old, when asked about his stunted development in the aftermath of vice-captaining the Louth minors.

"If it happens this year (in terms of a county call), it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn’t. It’s not something I’d turn my nose up at, but it’s not something that I’ve worried about. I’m happy with how I’m progressing at the moment and I’ve felt comfortable this year – I’d love to build off it.

“I could have springboarded back in 2017 or ’18 and after the minor, but I’d love to springboard off this season now. As I said, I’ve probably started to get a bit more comfortable in myself, in my body and physical ability. Last year I put a big effort in in the gym and over pre-season. I always tried to keep on top of my running, that was never an issue, but I probably struggled to put on size until this year.

“I followed the gym programme a bit more intensely and I’d confidence in what I was doing. We got a gym put in at my girlfriend’s house over Covid and that’s been a big help. You’re going down and spending the hour or hour and half by yourself, tipping away, and I’ve found it very enjoyable.”

In terms, then, of the alterations made that have led Kickhams to this stage, championship winners after 32 years of waiting. Amid all the mid-season upheaval, including the departure of long-serving manager Gary Thornton, and relegation from Division 1, there grew a focus and mental tranquillity from which they propelled their successful Seamus Flood Cup push.

“We were sick of saying that ‘we’ve a young team and we’ll come right… that now we just need the younger lads to step up’,” O’Reilly added.

"It was the same old sh**e that you hear everywhere. It’s nice to be here now and saying, ‘right, we have arrived’. I’d like to think the younger lads are stepping up now – the likes of myself, Dean (McGreehan), Fearghal (Malone), Ronan McBride and Cian (Connor). Even the fellas like Peter Thornton, who are ahead of us, we’re all hitting our sweet patches now.

“We’ve spent the last couple of years talking about it (getting back senior) so let’s not be a flash in the pan. Next year is massive. The cloud has lifted for now and you’re great at the minute but like anywhere else, you’ll be cut down and the cloud will be back just as quick. I’d be very wary of saying ‘the cloud has lifted and the boom is back’, we’re just going well at the minute and I would hope we can push on.

"That’s how we’re all thinking and it probably is (a sign of) maturity. When I was younger I probably overthought things and tried to do things that didn’t suit me as a footballer, and my attributes. Just knowing when to get involved and when not to, or maybe just taking a step back and not seeing red.”

All of this following league demotion. The did overcome St Patrick’s, their neighbourly rivals, on the last day in what was effectively a dead-rubber contest given other results went against Cooley, but the derby triumph did begin a seven-match winning run that brings the Peninsula pride to Dowdallshill on Saturday afternoon seeking a Leinster semi-final berth.

“It’s easily forgotten about, the league relegation. I always would have said that by playing the top teams all year round, it would stand to us come championship. Now, I kind of have to go back on myself and look at getting a good run in the intermediate league, building confidence and then be confident going out to play a higher standard of teams in the championship.

“Psychologically, I’ve no choice but to flip it around. The reality was that we weren’t getting wins in the league over the last couple of years. I know we were playing a higher standard of football but it can be hard to get the head right off the back of three or four losses.

"That confidence and enjoyment is so important, ultimately. Like this year, Colm came in and didn’t reinvent the wheel. There was no big overhaul. ‘Enjoyable’ springs to mind, from the warm-up to the end of the session. I honestly couldn’t put my finger on what it is, but all the lads say the same about it being enjoyable. He’s just different class, a really top man.

"He puts great onus on us. He’s not roaring the place down. He puts it into our hands – ‘what do we see?’ or ‘what do we think?’ – and nine times out of 10, we know what's going wrong and what we have to do.

“He probably just instils that belief. Going out in extra-time in the Hunterstown game (semi-final, it was just about ‘go out and do it’. He mightn’t have said that but that’s certainly the vibe that I got. The belief he has in us, he instils that throughout the team."

The Fr McEvoy Park club have, of course, reached a Leinster final before, in both 1973 and 1976, when they were kings of Louth, losing on each occasion, to UCD and Portlaoise respectively.

And so, in a year where they ended one long wait, they are looking to possibly bridge another gap in the club’s illustrious history with a third provincial decider appearance.

"We’ll try to get as long as we can out of this. I don’t know how many times over the last couple of weeks I’ve heard it said – you don’t know how long away the next one will be, or if there will be another one.

“Lads are coming to training and the pitch is starting to tear up, but it’s just great and I can’t emphasise that enough. We’re nearly asking ourselves why we stop at all? Why do we go away for two or three months and abuse ourselves, and then come back for pre-season in January?

“But now we’re enjoying it – even the older lads with kids, they’re still making it work and still coming to training. Obviously there’s a massive emphasis on enjoying it and long may it continue.”

Naomh Barróg, Saturday’s opponents, are a quantity relatively unknown, O’Reilly concedes.

"We wouldn’t know a whole pile about them but I believe Colm knows a bit from his time coaching in Dublin.

“We’ll watch a few videos but we don’t know a whole pile about them and we don't want to know a whole pile about them either. I don’t like to get bogged down in those things and, in fairness, we don’t. Colm has spoken about 70/30 – 70pc on us and 20pc or 30pc on the opposition.

“I think it’s crucial to find that fine line because you can find some boys overthinking it then, including myself and that’s why I try to stay away from it. You can get very anxious and nervous very easily.

"We’re looking forward to the task. It’s great that they’re coming down to us, although, don’t get me wrong, some of the lads might enjoy going back across the country because we enjoyed the trip back on the bus, and even on the way over.”

Not that they will scoff at the comparatively shorter journey back through Lordship if they have another Leinster victory to savour come Saturday evening.