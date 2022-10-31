Cooley Kickhams bow out of Leinster LGFA IFC despite admirable comeback effort

The proverb ‘a good start is half the battle’ was certainly apt as Cooley Kickhams crashed out of contention for provincial honours in this Leinster IFC semi-final at Fr McManus Park, Skryne last Sunday.

The hosts made a whirlwind start to proceedings which lasted a full 26 minutes as they built up a massive 15-point lead. During that spell Skryne put the Cooley girls to the sword with some vintage football as they laid a hefty deposit on a final spot.

Credit though to Cooley who had overcome a fancied Castleknock in a quarter-final. They showed tremendous battling qualities as they responded to the challenge in terrific fashion to haul themselves back into the game and still be in contention at the start of the second half.

Cooley showed their true worth in the closing stages of the opening half as they hit score two goals and two points in a five-minute spell before the break to ensure the game wasn’t over as a contest at half-time.

The Louth champions hit a third goal midway through the third quarter to reduce the deficit to six points but a battle-hardened Skryne controlled proceedings from there to the end to set up a final showdown with Longford Slashers.

As well as that nightmare opening, Cooley’s inability to cope with Skryne full-forward Ciara Smyth in any meaningful way proved their undoing.

Smyth, a fringe player on the county team, who scored 3-5 in the quarter-final win over Kilcullen, further enhanced her reputation with another vintage display. The 18-year-old ended with a personal tally of 2-8 and almost single-handedly put an end to Cooley’s title aspirations in that opening half.

Smyth had her first score, a point, within 10 seconds of the throw-in and struck for her opening goal on three minutes. Cooley replied to that opening score with a point from the impressive Lauren Boyle but Smyth continued her remarkable scoring feat throughout the half.

It was 1-3 to 0-1 following Ellie Murphy’s converted free after just six minutes. The Cooley defence was under siege at that stage but they managed a counter attack and Boyle was again on target with her second point. The visitors did have a chance of a goal after that but Chloe McCarragher only managed to find the side netting.

Smyth added to her tally with another points before Mick O’Dowd’s side struck for two quick fire goals before the end of the opening quarter. Ellie Murphy scored the first and then Smyth got a toe poke to a loose ball to leave it 3-4 to 0-2.

Róisín McManus, Fiona O’Rourke, Smyth (two) and Amy O’Dowd all added points as the lead stretched 3-9 to 0-3. Cooley cause looked a hopeless one at that stage but they responded first with a point from Boyle and then a goal from Niamh Rice on 29 minutes. Boyle added another point and Lucy White hit a second goal in first half added time to leave it 3-9 to 2-5 and keep Cooley’s hopes alive.

The sound of the half-time whistle was sweet music to Skryne ears as it gave them an opportunity to refocus and reorganise. And that they did as Smyth and Elizabeth Morland accounted for the opening two points of the second half.

Cooley though remained defiant and substitute Laura Traynor struck for another goal to leave six points between the teams.

Skryne’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over proved crucial and further points from Ellie Murphy and Smyth to leave it 3-13 to 3-5 at the three quarter way stage. The hosts demonstrated another side to their game from there to the finish and they dug deep with some solid defending and good game management keeping daylight between themselves and their opponents who battled gamely to the final whistle.

SKRYNE: Rachel Whelan; Ciara Cowley, Steffi Finnegan, Alana Cooney; Nicola O’Reilly, Lisa Browne, Niamh O’Brien; Catriona Keogan, Elizabeth Morland 0-1; Samantha Clarke, Amy O’Dowd 0-2, Fiona O’Rourke 0-1; Ellie Murphy 1-3 (3f), Ciara Smyth 2-8, Róisín McManus 0-1. Sub: Laura Mangan for Finnegan (58).

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Sinead Rice; Lisa McCarragher, Claire Donnelly, Hazel Malone; Shannon Walker, Patsi Boland, Róisín McDaid; Aoife McDaid, Renee McGlynn; Chloe McCarragher, Niamh Rice 1-2 (2f), Lucy White 1-0; Lauren Boyle 0-5 (1f), Eibhlin Rice, Siobhán McCarthy. Subs: Laura Traynor 1-1 for White (HT), Katelyn Murphy for McGlynn (32), Megan Ferguson for E Rice (46).

REFEREE: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin).