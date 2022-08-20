Cooley do enough to get intermediate campaign off to a winning start against Plunkett’s

Cooley Kickhams did what you have to do – and won – in a wet Darver on Saturday afternoon.

The double-score victory over Oliver Plunkett’s may not have been pretty but as the cliché goes, a win is a win.

Kickhams coach Colm Nally will have plenty to work on and the desired ‘Nally effect’ was seen in the Fr McEvoy Park club’s shape and how they attacked the opposing kickout, as well as winning the majority of their own ball off Neil Gallagher’s restarts.

That gave the Peninsula men the platform for victory but the game lacked flow and rain added to the dour spectacle.

After Michael Carron opened the scoring with a wonderful effort, Cian Connor and Michael Rafferty frees had Cooley 0-6 to no-score to the good and they looked like winners from that point onwards.

Plunkett’s had their ills up front but they had ample possession and despite Cooley full-back Conor McGuinness limping off, the Mell men could not penetrate enough for a decent opening at goal.

After 20 minutes, veteran Cian Matthews laid on for Stephen Keeley to register the underdogs' opening point and with Conor Early and Connor trading frees, the winners led by 0-7 to three at half-time.

Connor and Cian Brady exchanged dead-ball conversions at the beginning of the second half before Cooley made their burst for the victory line with Darren Marks and Enda O’Neill hitting over spectacularly prior to Fearghal Malone’s beautiful register from wide on the left.

Plunkett’s needed a goal to breath life into their challenge and they nearly got it when Adam Lambe flicked an Early free over the top. Michael Rafferty tapped over to seal a Cooley triumph.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Dean McGreehan, Conor McGuinness, Ronan McBride; Patrick Hanlon, Eoin McDaid, Gerry Malone; Darren Marks 0-1, Keith White; Enda O’Neill 0-1, Fearghal Malone 0-1, James O’Reilly; Michael Carron 0-1, Michael Rafferty 0-3 (2f), Cian Connor 0-5 (4f). Subs: Patrick Johnson for McGuinness (9), Aoghan McGuinness for Hanlon (44), Patrick McGrath for White (46).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, David McTeggart, Cillian Smith; Adam Lambe 0-1, Dean Carolan, Shaun Smith; Robbie Brodigan, Conor Early 0-1 (f); Seán Boyle, Cian Matthews 0-1, Conor Haggans; Gary Keogh; Stephen Keeley 0-1, Cian Brady 0-2 (2f). Subs: Kristian Nolan for Boyle (HT), Barry Reynolds for Cian Matthews (40), Seán Callaghan for Haggans (50), Killian Nolan for Gary Keogh (54), Ricky Bateson for Smith (58).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).