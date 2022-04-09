Convery eyes growth shoots in Louth but encourages graft at grassroots

6 November 2015; Ruairi Convery, Derry, receives his Christy Ring Champions 15 Award from Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail, in the company of Dermot Earley, GPA President, at the GAA GPA All-Star Awards 2015 Sponsored by Opel. Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

It’s five years since Ruairí Convery hit 0-11 as his native Derry denied Louth in their Nicky Rackard Cup opener at Dowdallshill.

The Oak Leafers would go on to win the All-Ireland title that season as the Reds’ gradually downward spiral continued.

Two terms ago, not long after relocating his current Donabate base, Wee manager Paul McCormack – who he faced many times during the Armagh man’s own playing days – invited Convery on board as a coach.

The time wasn’t right, but when McCormack came calling again ahead of 2022, the Foylesider bounced at the chance to coach a team aiming on two fronts – Division 3A survival and Lory Meagher Cup glory.

Therefore, ahead of Saturday’s opening round clash with Lancashire in Abbotstown, it’s a case of one objective met, one to go.

But Convery is deeper. Progress is far from black and white in his eyes.

“I think we underperformed and could’ve got a lot more out of the league,” he said.

“We showed glimpses of what the lads can do, but we didn’t get a 70-minute performance and that’s what we’ve really tried to improve on.

“We’re trying to get more games into the lads and step up the level of game management as well.

“There’s only four clubs in the county and so the lads are used to playing each other week in, week out, year in, year out.

“But it’s about trying to increase the performance and consistency levels and Paul would have talked about some of the games Louth have lost in the last few years that really could have been won.

“I think though we’re now starting to get our strongest panel together and we’ve got challenge matches against teams at a higher level that will hopefully bring us on.

“The Monaghan game in the league was our most disappointing performance of the year and so they, after beating Warwickshire as well, could be seen as ahead of us. But the other teams were in Division 3B, so the three or four games we got at a higher level should stand to us.

“We’ll be prepared and ready for Lancashire and the same for Monaghan the following week and see if we can raise the standard.

“And then see if we can go one step further than last year and reach Croke Park for the final.”

But, looking beyond the next few weeks, Convery has a vision of how Louth hurling can develop. The Reds have won Meagher Cups in 2015 and five years later, but find themselves back in the fifth championship tier.

“The panel is really young and Paul has been conscious in selecting it that way and looking for buy-in,” Convery added.

“He has a long-term plan to get lads through and even though the U20s got a heavy beating last week, Paul was impressed by a few lads and is keen to get them involved in the senior panel.

“So the shoots are there but it’s important that we get to the grassroots and try to get more clubs playing.

“Louth has one of the biggest towns in the country (Drogheda) and it has no hurling team. More clubs competing, ultimately, makes more of a competition and produces more players.

“If you look at the strides Down have made in recent years, they’ve gone outside the Ards peninsula for players and that’s something that has worked.

“But, ultimately, there has to be an investment in youth and to keep the senior panel keen. That’s the case at the moment and it’s certainly a start.

“But, being from a lower tier county myself and seeing how the leagues are structured and where the league finals took place, I’m not really surprised either.

“Derry and Sligo played their league final in Ederney in Fermanagh, which isn’t really a hurling stronghold. Armagh and Tyrone had to go to Owenbeg.

“Why not give the lower tier hurling finals the same prestige as the football finals and play them at Croke Park? Why not give those players more exposure because they train as much as every other senior county team?

“I played in a league final with Derry against Kerry in the middle of nowhere in Roscommon and there was nobody there from Croke Park to present the trophy.

I really think they need to look at these things.

“It goes back to the respect thing and getting big days out. If you’re a 12- or 13-year-old and watching your county getting to a league final and it’s not in Croke Park, where is the incentive? All that does is suggest that it’s a second class sport.

“I go back to Ring or Rackard Cup finals years ago, they were live on TV. We need young lads to see their county and have them wanting to follow in the footsteps of Seanie Crosbie or Darren Geoghegan or Sean Kerrisk.

“It’s about building that prestige and exposure around the players because they deserve it. They’re training three times per week on the pitch and then in the gym a few times – they’re out four or five nights, the same as every other team.”

Clearly, Convery is now shooting for Louth instead of against them.