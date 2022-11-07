Conor McGuinness bags the vital goal as St Patrick’s qualify for Louth Junior 2A championship final

Conor McGuinness bagged 1-2 for St Patrick's in their derby semi-final win over Cooley Kickhams in Lordship on Friday night.

St Patrick's booked their place in the Junior 2A championship final thanks to a three-point win over Cooley Kickhams in an entertaining local derby at Lordship on Friday night.

The visitors went into the game with hopes of completing a championship double and at one stage in the first half appeared to be on course, but in the end, it was the hosts who qualified to play Naomh Mairtin in the decider on Sunday.

On a night when a minute’s silence was observed following the passing of former Geraldines player Paddy McGuinness, it was his son, Conor, who paid the most fitting tribute of all as he bagged his side’s all-important goal and added two points in a fine display.

Gavin Gregory also made a significant contribution with a total of six points, four of which came in the second period as Pat's kept Cooley at arm’s length.

It was Gregory who began the game with a brace for his side but it was Cooley who struck the first major blow when MJ Hanlon found the net on 17 minutes as his side moved 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

However, the hosts regained their composure and McGuinness took centre stage with a goal on 25 minutes, while Dylan O’Shaughnessy and James Savage were among the points as their side went in at the break with a 1-7 to 1-4 advantage.

The Lordship men continued that momentum at the start of the second half as Gregory started with another brace to open a five-point gap.

Cooley rallied and scored four of the next five points to put the game back in the melting pot, but late scores from Gregory, who was red carded prior to the finish, and O’Shaughnessy eased the nerves before McGuinness had the final say of the night to settle the issue.

ST PATRICK’S: Alex Gregory; Ronan McDonnell, Pádraig Duffy, Eoin O’Connor; Pauric Renaghan, Ray Finnegan, Jack Elvin; Daniel Tumelty, Martin Breen; James Savage 0-1, Gavin Gregory 0-6, Cillian White; Conor McGuinness 1-2, Adam Finnegan 0-2, Shane Murphy 0-1. Subs: Dylan O’Shaughnessy 0-2, Jody Keenan, Phillip Sharkey, James O’Connor.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Cian Rogan; Dylan McGarrity, Cormac McGuigan, Aaron Carolan; MJ Hanlon 1-1, Eddie Kirwan, Ian Arnold 0-1; Cormac Malone 0-1, Gerard White; Calum O’Hanlon 0-1, Sean White 0-2, Peter Shields 0-1; Conor Loughran, Joe Mee 0-1, Aodhan O’Hanlon 0-3. Subs: Thomas Fearon, Patrick Sheelan, Josh McShane, Ronan McMullin.

REFEREE: Shane Russell (Annaghminnon Rovers).