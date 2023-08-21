Conor Mac Criosta stars as Newtown Blues dethrone Ardee St Mary’s in Argus/Drogheda Independent U17 Division 1 final

Ardee St Mary’s 1-11 Newtown Blues 1-14

Ronan and Colin Goss present the Ronan Goss Perpetual Trophy to Newtown Blues Captain Liam Brannigan watched by Minor Board vice-chairman Alan Duffy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Newtown Blues dethroned Ardee St Mary’s in The Argus/Drogheda Independent U17 Division 1 final at Páirc Eamoin on Thursday night, in what was a repeat of last year’s decider.

Led by a terrific performance by Conor Mac Criosta, Blues never trailed in a contest in which the centre-forward gave the Newfoundwell boys the lead.

Adam Gillespie levelled the match and then Ryan Nugent and Luke Keenan traded notches before Blues took over with Jacko Healy and Ryan Kelly registering before Paddy Price finished a flowing team move by finding the back of the net, opening a five-point gap.

But the holders responded impressively as Josh Taaffe (2), Brooklyn Gorman and Gillespie converted to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Mac Criosta extended the lead and when Healy went on another storming run, Blues were three in front by the interval.

The Deesiders were backed by the breeze when play resumed but they were unable to take opportunities in front of the target and with captain Liam Brannigan and Ryan Kelly taking charge at midfield for Blues, Mac Criosta had the platform to push the winners five clear.

It took until the 18th minute for the Drogheda natives to score and they had the margin cut to four with nine minutes to play, but Blues bagged a brace to ensure that Taaffe’s injury-time major was no more than a consolation.

Ronan Goss presented the Ronan Goss Cup to Brannigan after the match.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Tiernan Markey; Evan Keenan, Keelin Martin 0-1, Tadhg Caffrey; Luke Woods, Flynn Markey, Bobby Carroll; Andy Murphy, Lorcan Buckley; Fionn Coyle, Adam Gillespie 0-5, Luke Keenan 0-1; Brooklyn Gorman 0-2, Josh Taaffe 1-2, Cian Lane. Subs: Connor Forrester, Tadhg Rooney, Liam McGahon, Daragh Murphy, Calum Caffrey, Patrick Svender, Oran Carrie, Shane McMahon.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Yemi Taylor; Seán Carr, Daniel McArdle, Joey Nally; Josh Esenbor, Jack Healy 0-2, Finn Nugent 0-1; Liam Brannigan 0-2, Ryan Kelly; Paddy Price 1-0, Conor MacCriosta 0-6, Eoin McCoy 0-1; Flynn Richardson, Ryan Nugent 0-1, Eoin Brannigan. Subs: Conor Browne, Cillian Crowe, Ryan Healy, Eoin Hoban, Kuba Malecki 0-1, Obinna Napa, Leke Mogaji.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).