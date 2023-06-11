Connell Kelly on song as Dreadnots overcome O’Connell’s/Stabannon/Mitchel’s in Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 2 final

Dreadnots 5-12 O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells/John Mitchel’s 3-5

It was the combination side – O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells/John Mitchel’s – who started strong with goal inside the first minute through TJ Molloy.

However, Dreadnots settled after this and responded by adding 1-3 to their tally to quickly turn the three-point deficit into a three-point lead.

Connell Kelly, son of former Louth player and manager Colin Kelly, was in scintillating scoring form, leading the line up front for Darren Malone’s side.

The excellent Molloy led the mid-Louth outfit’s charge and was locked in a fascinating duel with Dreadnots captain Olle Briggs.

Backed by the gust, the Clogherhead charges managed to build a 12-point lead by half-time and the combination’s task grew taller when they were reduced to 14 players.

Dreadnots goalkeeper Tyler Woods had great success with his kickouts in the second half and with Colyn Sharkey playing well in the sweeper role, the St Michael’s/Mitchel’s side couldn’t get into the game with Dylan Kirwan, Sharkey and Sonny Connolly all adding scores for Dreadnots to ensure the cup made its way back to Clogherhead.

Pauric Maguire was an excellent performer for the beaten finalists.

DREADNOTS: Tyler Woods; Colm Hodgins, Ollie Briggs, PJ McKenna; Rhys Shevlin, Thomas Levins, Seán O'Neill; Daniel Akinypani, Dylan Kirwan 0-3; Mikie Farrell, Matog McEvoy, Darragh Murphy; Connell Kelly 5-7, Matthew Collier, Colyn Sharkey 0-1. Subs: Caelan Mulroy, Sonny Connolly 0-1, Gerry Sharkey.

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON PARNELLS/JOHN MITCHEL’S: Eric Hamill; Daithí Kearney, Hayden Lynch, Harry Byrne; Seán Corrigan, Shay Woods, Shay Briscoe; Pauric Maguire 1-1, Oisín Murray; Cillian Dunne, Evan McGuirk, Nathan Dunne; JJ Corrigan 0-1, TJ Molloy 2-2, Shay Doyle. Subs: Shane Zalanski, Lucas Kearney 0-1, Finn McGorian, Meadoc Martin, Tom Sinnott.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).