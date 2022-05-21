Conneely anything but at sea as Louth win Lory Meagher Cup

Louth's Seaghan Conneely gets his shot off in spite of David Buckley of Longford closing in during Saturday's Lory Meagher Cup final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Seaghan Conneely was anything but at sea as he claimed his third Lory Meagher Cup winners’ medal at Croke Park on Saturday.

The St Fechin’s forward hit 1-1, including a crucial early goal, in the defeat of Longford to help Louth qualify for next year’s Nicky Rackard grade following a three-season exile.

For Conneely, who started his first final at GAA HQ, it’s been a hectic campaign in which he has been in and out of the team. Not due to form, anything but, rather his work on a fisherman’s vessel out of Clogherhead.

Having left a post in Woodies in Dundalk, the Monasterboice native was drawn to a career off-shore and while it has been a difficult balancing act, he has remained part and parcel of the Wee hurlers’ set-up under Paul McCormack.

“It’s probably not ideal for training, but it’s a physical job so you’ve your strength and conditioning covered,” Conneely joked following last weekend’s triumph.

“It’s about making smart decisions in your off time – resting, etc. But I’m enjoying what I’m doing and then Paul was able to tell me what I needed to do.

“Making the time is hard, it is. There’s a different structure to life and I have to be a bit more organised to keep in contact with Paul and let him know that I’m doing my own bit or whatever. But he’s very fair.

“Like Paul is very good at lighting fires under fellas, even those at the end of their careers, and the management team seems to go with whoever is on form, which is all you can ever really ask for.”

Conneely is a self-proclaimed “one trick pony”, but it wasn’t just his high fielding which was of the highest calibre on a memorable afternoon for the local small ball game.

“The goal was a settler, but, in fairness, it was handed to me,” he added.

“It was a ropey start but we had promised ourselves that no matter what happened, we wouldn’t be phased.

“On the field, you kind of forget where you are sometimes and then realise you’ve just done it in Croke Park. It’s a great feeling.”