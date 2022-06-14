Congratulations in order to Cooley for tremendous festival of football – Seamus O’Hanlon

Premium
I wish to congratulate the Cooley Kickhams club on organising two fantastic juvenile football tournaments over the course of last weekend. On Saturday, I brought our Glen Emmets U13s to Fr McEvoy Park to take part in the annual Bammel Malone tournament.
Louth clubs Geraldines, Dundalk Gaels, Wolfe Tones, Newtown Blues, St Patrick's and host club Cooley joined two teams from Brittany (France) and 23 clubs from all over Ireland to make up the 32 strong field.
The event ran like clockwork and is an example to all clubs of what can be achieved when an entire club and community pulls together. Winners on the day were Silverbridge, Co Armagh (Cup); Moorefield, Co Kildare (Shield); Middletown, Co Armagh (Plate); and Bray Emmets, Co Wicklow (Plaque).
The following day, Sunday, saw 24 girls' U13 teams receive another fantastic welcome as they arrived at the Peninsula venue to compete in the John Maguire tournament. Winners were Kildress, Co Tyrone (Cup); St Loman's, Co Westmeath (Shield); and Emyvale, Co Monaghan (Plate).
Great credit must go to the chief organiser Gerry Fearon, the tournament committee, stewards, referees, umpires, volunteers and the entire Cooley Kickhams club for putting on such a wonderful event for over 1,000 young players over the course of the weekend.
The tournament featured on TG4's Nuacht programme on Monday evening and further coverage is due to aired on the same channel during the coming week.