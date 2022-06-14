Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Congratulations in order to Cooley for tremendous festival of football – Seamus O’Hanlon

Louth clubs Geraldines, Dundalk Gaels, Wolfe Tones, Newtown Blues and St Patrick's were there with Cooley

Silverbridge Harps won the Bammel Malone Cup. Expand
Kildress were champions in the John Maguire tournament. Expand

Close

Silverbridge Harps won the Bammel Malone Cup.

Silverbridge Harps won the Bammel Malone Cup.

Kildress were champions in the John Maguire tournament.

Kildress were champions in the John Maguire tournament.

/

Silverbridge Harps won the Bammel Malone Cup.

Seamus O'Hanlon

I wish to congratulate the Cooley Kickhams club on organising two fantastic juvenile football tournaments over the course of last weekend. On Saturday, I brought our Glen Emmets U13s to Fr McEvoy Park to take part in the annual Bammel Malone tournament.

Louth clubs Geraldines, Dundalk Gaels, Wolfe Tones, Newtown Blues, St Patrick's and host club Cooley joined two teams from Brittany (France) and 23 clubs from all over Ireland to make up the 32 strong field.

Privacy