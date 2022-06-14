Congratulations in order to Cooley for tremendous festival of football – Seamus O’Hanlon

I wish to congratulate the Cooley Kickhams club on organising two fantastic juvenile football tournaments over the course of last weekend. On Saturday, I brought our Glen Emmets U13s to Fr McEvoy Park to take part in the annual Bammel Malone tournament.

Louth clubs Geraldines, Dundalk Gaels, Wolfe Tones, Newtown Blues, St Patrick's and host club Cooley joined two teams from Brittany (France) and 23 clubs from all over Ireland to make up the 32 strong field.