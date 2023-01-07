Composed Louth land an impressive blow on Kildare in O’Byrne Cup clash in Newbridge

This was as convincing as a one-point victory could be for Louth and may possibly even represent a significant triumph in the lifespan of the team which Mickey Harte is building out of Darver.

Facing into a mounting deficit early on and battling against the conditions which grew progressively windier, the Reds were pleasantly composed and diligent in wriggling into the ascendency, and fairly ruthless in capitalising upon the opportunities which arose.

For a term that remains in its infancy, the Wee men are moving on top of the ground, extremely fit and conditioned, and adopting a template which every individual cog seems cosy within.

The defence – and its shape – is extremely disciplined and conceded very few frees within scoring range while simultaneously ushering Kildare’s ball carriers around the periphery of the key cauldron in front of goal.

It’s now twice in a week that the opposition – Westmeath and now the Lilies – have been clueless as to how to breach the red rearguard they were faced by. As opposed to running the ball at pace, with support players offering angled outlets and, thus, at least attempting to draw defenders out of Louth’s set-up, Kildare were again content to kick possession laterally and meander into traps, from which they conceded control and dosed the visitors with offensive oxygen.

The match’s final play summed this scenario up perfectly. With the tannoy operator having informed patrons at St Conleth’s Park that two additional minutes were to be negotiated, Glenn Ryan’s charges spent the entire spell playing across the field, never getting closer than 35m from the target before the ball was lost amid a gaggle of Louth tacklers.

Whereas that signalled the end of the encounter, a similar phase of action, 19 minutes into the first half, resulted in the team score of the clash as a slick forward foray culminated in busy Shane Matthews teeing up Conor Grimes for the away team’s first register from play.

"The boys are to be well congratulated for carrying out the plan,” said Harte, who wore a wide grin. “The best plans are good and well on paper but they have to be carried out in practice.

"You get a break and provided you have target men up the field, or pace to cut through lines, when you do turn it over… you obviously have to be very fit to do that because if you’re not fit you cannot keep up that type of energy.”

REASONS TO BE PLEASED

Declan Byrne was safe between the posts and came forward to good effect, spreading the play and distributing the ball with confidence. There was one occasion that he overcooked a handpass to Daniel Corcoran and only for the placement of his upright, Barry Coffey would have raised a green flag and levelled matters eight minutes into the second half.

Indeed, Harte alluded to that as a vital moment in the game, though the reward element to Byrne’s play far outweighs the risk involved.

Equally, man of the match Ciarán Murphy was a pillar of strength in marshalling his defence and the St Patrick’s clubman looks to be a virtual certainty at centre-half moving forward, with Paul Mathews failing to put a foot wrong higher up the field.

Matthews on the flank has tremendous pace and is hugely industrious in possession – a trait he shares with established performers like Dáire Nally, Craig Lennon, the Jackson brothers and Conall McKeever.

Debutant Peter Lynch is a viable candidate for the full-back berth after a solid outing. He stripped Jimmy Hyland of possession late on having stood Darragh Kirwan up extremely well during the first half in what were the only significant pieces of defending the Roche Emmets player had to perform.

Lynch became the 30th player to maiden under Harte’s watch in the two-and-a-bit years since the Tyrone-native took the Wee reins.

"That’s what everybody is at training for,” the manager added.

"If you haven’t got people who can fit in then your system breaks down because the personnel don’t know what they’re doing.

"The fact that these players can come in and do it, it’s good that they can adapt and buy-in to a system.”

HOW IT WENT

Louth trailed by four points after 13 minutes, with Céin McMonagle landing a brace from quite a distance, but the response was emphatic and earned the Reds an 0-8 to five cushion by the turnaround, late conversions by Murphy and Dáire McConnon adding a spring to Wee steps on the way for tea.

The Lilywhites came out flying when the match resumed but lacked a scoring touch. Duly, Louth pulled away, posting a five-point advantage in the aftermath of Byrne’s reprieve.

When Kildare did manage to score a goal, it was rather fortuitous. Mick O’Grady was foiled on two occasions before the ball fell kindly to full-back Michael Joyce who tapped in. Not that Louth were to be unduly tested over the remaining quarter-of-an-hour as they sealed a morale-bosting triumph.

"It’s a question of being able to adapt and change – when to go after the game and when to control and be calm. Gavin (Devlin) has been preaching that since he’s come about here.

"It’s not easy to get that but I think the players are now beginning to understand that it’s necessary in the modern game to be able to adapt and switch between different elements of strategy within a game – that was very necessary here.”

KILDARE: Aaron O’Neill 0-2 (2f); Mick O’Grady, Michael Joyce 1-0, Darragh Malone; Tony Archbold, Ronan Fitzsimons, Matthew Kelly; Brendan Gibbons, Alex Beirne; Paul Cribbin 0-1, Barry Coffey, Céin McMonagle 0-2; Paddy Woodgate, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-2 (2f). Subs: Aaron Masterson for Beirne (HT), Jack Robinson 0-2 for Kirwan (HT), Neil Flynn for Coffey (52), Rian Teehan for McMonagle (56).

LOUTH: Declan Byrne; Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Alan Connor; Leonard Grey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Conall McKeever; Conor Early, Ciarán Byrne 0-1; Paul Mathews 0-1, Conal McCaul, Shane Matthews 0-1; Dáire McConnon 0-2, Sam Mulroy 0-4 (4f), Conor Grimes 0-1. Subs: Jay Hughes 0-2 (1 45) for Mulroy (52), Jonathan Commins for McCaul (52), Peter McStravick for McConnon (52), Gerard Browne for Connor (56), Tom Gray for Matthews (56).

REFEREE: Andrew Smith (Meath).