Colm O’Rourke on Meath’s loss to Louth – ‘We are not giving up on anything’

The saddle might have slipped following back-to-back defeats but Meath boss Colm O’Rourke was readying himself to climb back on the horse and make up for lost ground in the final three games of the league campaign, starting this Sunday when his side travel to the TUS Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick.

“Well, there are still three games and three wins to be got so we are not giving up on anything at this stage,” O’Rourke said after the Louth defeat.

“We will take it one game at a time and prepare well for Limerick. There were a lot of good things in the game from our perspective, we will look at the positives and see where we can improve. I think Meath people would be happy with the effort but not the result. There is potential, there are a lot of good young players, a lot of them played well today so I wouldn’t give up on anything yet.”

The cruellest part from a Meath perspective was that they were in charge of the game at a crucial stage but handed the initiative to their opponents.

“It was disappointing considering we had made such a bright start,” O’Rourke continued. “Despite being down a man, we ended up in a very strong position with 15 minutes to go. We had worked really hard to get back into it and I thought at that stage the game was under control. We were five up but it just slipped away, I suppose the goal was a huge blow at that stage of the game.

“It was one of those balls that went astray but we have to pick ourselves up now and there is no use in crying over it and look forward to next week in Limerick.

“We can have no complaints. Louth got a series of good points from play when they needed them most which was a feature of the game. When Louth needed points they were able to get them from long range in the second half despite the fact that it looked as if Meath had the game largely under control.

“The lads put in a huge effort in the third quarter. We went from a point down to five up, looked to be playing comfortably but you could see at the end the hard work that it took for everybody to compensate for the extra man. It meant that a lot of our players were beginning to get very, very tired. Despite the fact that subs were going on, there were a number of players who had put in massive efforts who were really getting into the red zone at that stage.”

O’Rourke felt that the momentum of the game changed significantly following the dismissal of Harry O’Higgins.

“After scoring the opening four points, we missed quite a few easy chances, maybe to push it out a bit more but Louth had plenty of opportunities as well. They kicked a few bad wides and we had a few narrow scrapes with goal chances as well. It wasn’t as if we were on top, Louth had come right into it and they dominated the last 10 minutes before half-time.

“Overall, I thought we created a lot more scoring chances today than we did even against Clare. Our creation of chances was a lot better today but obviously we need to get up to a much higher score, if we could get about 1-15 in games we would win most of them. We are just not getting enough at the moment.

“We do have a lot of young players and a lot of them haven't played too much together. The way things are going, from game to game to game, you don't actually get that much of a chance to do much good training but it will come and we will get better. I have no doubt about that. The fundamentals of the team are improving all the time and I'd be very hopeful that in another couple of months we would be significantly better.”

The straight red card to O’Higgins was a controversial call by referee Joe McQuillan and O’Rourke was as perplexed as anyone when the defender was dismissed.

“It seemed a surprise to everyone, players on the field, management and supporters, it was an unusually long decision making process to begin with. I didn’t think he was even going to show him a yellow card, it was an awkward enough challenge, maybe he saw something we didn’t see but that is life and we must get on with it.”