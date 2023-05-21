Colm O’Rourke admits Meath still need to improve but happy with second Tailteann Cup victory

Manager Colm O’Rourke highlighted the positives but admitted that two areas where Meath have struggled in the past, their vulnerability in defence and a poor opening half showing, remain major issues to be remedied. — © SPORTSFILE

The goals flowed in the second half but, overall, it was another frustrating, hit and miss performance from Meath against one of the minnows of the game as they made certain of their place in the next stage of the Tailteann Cup at Faher Field, Dungarvan, last Saturday evening.

Afterwards, manager Colm O’Rourke highlighted the positives but admitted that two areas where Meath have struggled in the past, their vulnerability in defence and a poor opening half showing, remain major issues to be remedied.

“There was a lot of good things about tonight and there were a lot of issues too,” O’Rourke said. “We gave away a lot more scores than we would have liked. We certainly hoped to keep them to 10 scores and it went a bit above that.

"We were open to a few goal chances in the first half and the slow start again so there's a lot of things we still have to work on but the second-half performance and the latter part of the first-half was quite good. We had a greater accuracy than previously, there were a lot of good things in it but certainly learnings.”

But for the display of ’keeper Seán Brennan, who produced a couple of fine saves, that opening half could have proved embarrassing for the Royals.

“Seán has really taken his chance the last two games, a couple of great saves, his kickouts were good and he was also good under the high ball as well,” O’Rourke continued.

“Aaron Lynch kicked some beautiful scores in the first-half when we really needed them. The two of them had great outings and Jordan Morris came into his own in the second half so different fellas at different times stood out.

“The subs that came on made a difference, it was great to get more new players into it. John O’Regan and Eoghan Frayne playing their first game for Meath so I think that’s 11 or 12 lads who have made championship debuts this year alone.

"I suppose there are very few counties would have that sort of transformation of players. It probably takes a year or two for those fellas to settle into an inter-county team. I spoke to Tommy Dowd this morning about all the young players and I asked him how long he was playng for Meath before he felt comfortable and he said at least two years or maybe three. People have to be patient to realise these lads are good lads, they need time and support.”

O’Rourke admitted he wasn’t certain what needed to be done to counteract the poor start his side has made in numerous games.

“It's something we've talked about and talked about, the lads themselves say they are going to rip this and we're going to really make our mark and it still seems it's a slow burner for us. I would prefer to start slow and finish fast than the other way around. At least when we did get going in the last two game we played some good football, there were some beautiful scores in that second half.”

O’Rourke also agreed that a lot of work remained to be done ahead of the final game in the group against Down next weekend.

“Absolutely, we gave away silly frees, fellas leaving the hand in, easy for the referee to give frees in. We have to work on that. Hopefully too we will have a few more bodies available, we had an unfortunate run with injuries but again I emphasis I couldn't ask for anything more from lads in training or preparation or commitment to the cause.’