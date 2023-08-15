Collie Rooney delivers at the death as Naomh Malachi edge past Sean McDermott’s in Louth JFC

Naomh Malachi 1-10 Sean McDermott’s 0-10

Collie Rooney had a procedure on his ankles to make sure he could play for Naomh Malachi in this year’s championship and his journey back to action had a fairytale ending in Darver on Monday night.

The veteran forward was fed by teenager Matty Campbell almost three minutes into second half stoppage time and sent a blistering drive to the bottom corner of the net, ensuring Malachi’s won an extremely entertaining contest by a one-score margin.

While the winners were probably the superior side, Sean McDermott’s did not deserve to lose in such an agonising manner and had Mark Meegan not pulled off a brave stop in the last piece of play to deny Marty Duffy, few could have begrudged Aidan Shevlin’s team a share of the spoils.

The teams were level at both half-time (0-6 apiece) and the 60-minute mark, with major opportunities at either end, but it was Rooney, with just his second possession of the football, who showed the greatest composure when the target loomed and the 2009 IFC winner made no mistake with a bullet-like kick past the excellent Finbar Moran.

Some members of Malachis’ management were unhappy at referee Bryan Smith’s officiating and were not shy in making their feelings audible but the winners got a crucial decision in the lead up to their three-pointer, after the Seans felt their player was fouled in an attacking position, and, ultimately, the whistler had no overriding bearing on the outcome.

In a man-to-man contest, Campbell was a bright spark for Malachi’s throughout, while the midfield tussle was a feature of the affair and in this regard, Paudie Moley really stood the fore when the need was greatest.

Twice Moran was called into action in denying both Jack Kirwan and Campbell in the first half, while it took an incredible episode of last ditch defending by Kevin McShane to prevent Kevin McMahon from making the breakthrough for Seans during the closing quarter.

In a tense finale, Duffy appeared to have given the Mountrush natives victory with a late point but Jason Clarke’s free levelled matters before Rooney’s glorious contribution.

A cruel way for Seans to be beaten but Malachi’s cared not a jot and their delighted reaction at full-time showed just how much the win meant.

NAOMH MALACHI: Mark Meegan; Stephen Burns, Kevin McShane, Seán McArdle; Seán Watters, Tiernan Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly; Paudie McLoughlin 0-1, Paudie Moley; Conor Begley 0-1, Jason Clarke 0-2 (2f), Conor Nicholson 0-1 (1 45); Matty Campbell 0-1, Jack Kirwan 0-3, Darren Clarke 0-1. Subs: Collie Rooney 1-0 for Nicholson (41), Michael McLoughlin for Begley (49).

SEAN MCDERMOTT'S: Finbar Moran; Ian McDonald, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Ian Corbally, Seán Martin, Danny Commins; Emmet Duffy 0-1, Kevin McMahon; Niall Babbington 0-3, Peter Tuite 0-1, Danny Reilly; Stefan Halpenny, Marty Duffy 0-2 (1f), Cormac Walsh 0-3 (3f). Subs: Conor Walsh for Halpenny (25), Declan Carroll for Reilly (45).

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).