Clutch Mulroy rescues Louth a point in drab draw with Longford

Winning is the name of the game – it’s why Louth’s players are training so hard in Darver four or five times per week. The same with Longford’s band of men. But when yet another Sunday passes without the desired outcome, lads must surely begin to question their commitment to such a physically and mentally challenging exercise.

Especially when the football they are playing is subdued, lifeless stuff with little to no element of expression or fluidity. At times during the first half of Sunday’s Pearse Park encounter, the only participant not behind the player in possession was James Califf, Louth’s goalkeeper. Conservatism at its purest, both teams equally petrified by the consequences of losing or straying from the gospel according to management.

The Reds were almost entirely dominant during the first half, in spite of facing the stiff breeze, and went to the interval with a 1-3 to 0-4 lead. But the spectacle was abject – even taking the weather conditions into account. You could hear a pin drop in Longford town, the atmosphere so stale that one supporter across the field could clearly be heard shouting ‘get up the pitch, Louth’.

Sam Mulroy’s nerveless injury-time free ultimately earned the Wee County a potentially league-saving point – a conversion which brought with it the loudest cheer of the day. Although, following Niall McKenna’s full-time whistle, seven minutes over the regulation spell, as Louth’s players embraced, the Monaghan whistler was surrounded by an irate Longford brigade questioning the time-keeping.

Perhaps the referee felt a draw was the fairest outcome and he was probably right. Both teams could have won but equally may have left empty-handed.

Louth manager Mickey Harte suggested as much after the game.

"At half-time we wouldn’t have settled for a draw,” he said.

"We felt we did a good job to be two up at half-time and that we were capable of winning the game, but they settled into the second half very well.

“They were one up near the end and missed a second one that would have killed us off, but I think – and it’s not just looking for something out of nothing – there was a serious fight in our men to get that draw. It would have been so easy for us to say, ‘there’s another defeat’, and they didn’t say that.

“That’s to our credit. It’s still not as good as two points but it’s a hell of a lot better than none.”

MAJOR MOMENTS

Where Louth are concerned, Mulroy stood up at critical moments. Having shown trademark composure to slide an early goal past Paddy Collum, he grasped the opportunity to equalise at the death.

And both registers were well-earned. Conor Early, who again impressed at midfield, won back the ball, feeding the excellent Liam Jackson who, in turn, found Mulroy for the major. While, Califf – who didn't put a foot wrong in an unfamiliar position – advanced from his No1 berth for the final kick-out, gathering when it mattered most and feeding Ciarán Downey who was cut down as he made his way forward. There was subsequent salvation for Mulroy, the Naomh Máirtín star had missed an earlier placed-kick to tie the teams.

Aside from fleeting moments, the first half was lethargic. Ciarán Byrne kicked a pair of classy points, while Patrick Fox and Iarla O’Sullivan made full use of breaks forward to keep the hosts firmly in contention.

However, the Wee men, now supported by the gust, struggled for territory after the interval and had to rely on Mulroy and a wonderful kick by Ciarán Downey to stem the home tide.

Ross McNerney – who turned the O’Byrne Cup clash in Rathcline earlier in the year – was hugely influential, as too was Longford’s main man, Michael Quinn, as they manoeuvred into a winning position.

Sixty-eight minutes had passed when Dessie Reynolds split the posts to hand the Midlanders the lead, only for the gutsy Reds to pull through.

In fairness, Louth battled to the finish, which hasn’t been the case so often in the past. And that’s all one can really ask.

"I think it shows a lot about the beginning of the building of character in this team,” the manager added.

"That is stage one of a programme of work that needs to be done. If you haven’t got character, it doesn’t matter what skill you have and I believe there is good skill in this team.

"I think we need that character building process, though, to avail of the skills they have.”

Amen.

Longford: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox 0-1, Andrew Farrell, Barry O’Farrell; James Moran 0-1, Michael Quinn, Iarla O’Sullivan 0-1; Darren Gallagher 0-3 (3f), Ryan Moffett; Keelin McGann, Joe Hagan, Dessie Reynolds 0-1; Robbie Smyth, Jayson Matthews 0-2 (1f), Darragh Doherty

Subs: Oran Kenny for Doherty (28), Ross McNerney for Hagan (54) Daniel Reynolds for McGann (58), Aidan McGuire for Smyth (64), Peter Lynn for Matthews (68)

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny; Liam Jackson, Niall Sharkey, Eoghan Callaghan; Bevan Duffy, Conor Early; Ciarán Byrne 0-2, Sam Mulroy 1-3 (0-2f), Ciarán Downey 0-1; Tadhg McEnaney, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns

Subs: Tommy Durnin for Duffy (35, temporary), Duffy for Durnin (HT), Jay Hughes for McEnaney (45), Craig Lennon for Burns (45), Dáire McConnon for Grimes (54), John Clutterbuck for Jackson (61)

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)