Clogher turn tables with quickfire brace

DREADNOTS 2-8

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-9

Dreadnots claimed their second win of the league campaign as they held off the challenge of Sean O’Mahony’s at the Point Road on Saturday.

The Clogherhead men had to come from behind at the break, but two second-half goals ensured that they claimed a second victory of the season to move into a mid-table position.

The Dundalk men had the better of the first half and they scored the opening goal of the game to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 at the change of ends. Terry Kelly was among the points, while Stephen Kilcoyne found the net for the hosts and Peter Kirwan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dreadnots.

Ben McLaughlin kicked three points for O’Mahony’s in a fruitful third quarter, but the visitors raised their game in the second half and were given a boost when Paraic Smith found the net.

Encouraged by that score, they continued to push forward and a second goal from Craig Shevlin five minutes later helped them clinch the victory.

DREADNOTS: Kieran Cunningham; Mac Flanagan, Padraig Rath, Barry Faulkner; Darragh Shevlin, Ciaran Finnegan, Derek Shevlin 0-1; Nathan Sutherland, Cian McEvoy; Eoin Murphy, Craig Shevlin 1-2, Conor Shevlin; Peter Kirwan 0-4; Dean Hyland, Paraic Smith 1-0. Sub: Pat Lynch 0-1.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire; Stephen Kettle, Chris O’Neill, Robbie Galligan; Kian McEvoy, John O’Brien, Thomas Rice 0-1; Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll, Ben McLaughlin 0-3, Sean Cassidy 0-1; Terry Kelly 0-2, Stephen Kilcoyne 1-2, Brian McGuirk. Subs: Robbie Clarke, Tiernan Cassidy.