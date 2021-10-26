Clinical Kilkerley reach their goals to land Intermediate title

The phrase goals win games was in evidence in this encounter, as Kilkerley enjoyed a three goal blitz in the third quarter to take home the Ladies Intermediate Championship after victory over Gleann Mhairtin.

Kilkerley Emmets 3-17

Gleann Mhairtin 1-11

The combination outfit were very much in the game after a wonderful Sarah Maguire goal gave them hope despite Kilkerley dominating most of the play.

Having starred for the Louth minor ladies panel this year, Rachel Leonard was a stand-out performer for Gleann Mhairtin. Whenever the ball arrived in her vicinity, you could feel the expectancy of the Tullyallen/Monasterboice crowd. It was Leonard who set up team captain Sarah Maguire for that goal which kept their side in the game as Kilkerley led by 0-8 to 1-1 at the first water break.

Kilkerley themselves made the most of the early wind advantage, with inside forwards Ciara Lennon and Ciara Sharkey in imperious form kicking two scores each, as did Ella McEnteggart who had 24 possessions over the hour.

Gleann Mhairtin keeper Rachel Goodwin also tipped Fiona O’Neill’s shot over the bar while the impressive Rachel McNally can be proud of the shift she put in from midfield, touching the ball 31 times over the hour. While wing forward Jade McKeown worked tirelessly to turn over possession for her side’s cause.

Ciara Lennon and Ciara Sharkey kicked 3-11 of their side’s 3-17 from 24 shots between them.

Rachel Leonard continued to cause havoc for the Kilkerley backline, with her and Katie Murphy combining effectively inside. A magnificent effort from Murphy closed the gap to four before a Rachel Leonard free left just a goal between the sides at 0-10 to 1-4 approaching the break.

Rachel McNally and Jade McKeown kicked points for Kilkerley in that time, while Rachel Goodwin produced another smart save from Ciara Sharkey, while Ciara Lennon fired wide looking for goal.

Those missed chances and the threat of Leonard at the other end meant that the scoreline at half time left this IFC final firmly in the balance at the break at 0-11 to 1-5.

However, in 15 second half minutes, that threat was extinguished after three goals from the two Ciaras, Sharkey (2) and Lennon meant that Kilkerley would lead by 3-13 to 1-7 by the end of the second half water break.

Ciara Sharkey fisted a long hanging ball in the swirling wind for her first major, before further scores from Ciara Lennon, and Sharkey meant that Kilkerley outscored Gleann Mhairtin by 3-2 to 0-2 in that third quarter, with two Rachel Leonard frees the only Gleann Mhairtin responses.

A wonderful score from a difficult angle by Mari Clair Fahy was among the game’s highlights and Rachel Leonard continued to ask questions of the Kilkerley defence, but with the precision of Ciara Lennon and Ciara Sharkey at the other end for Kilkerley, there was no doubts about who would be coming out on top in this tie, as Kilkerley sealed the Intermediate Championship to go with their division 2 league success earlier this year

Kilkerley Emmets: Eimear McEnteggart; Aoife Clarke, Blainaid Crawley, Sinead Kneel; Sophia Stitt, Leah Hoey, Enye Kampes; Claire Clifford, Rachel McNally 0-2; Fiona O’Neill 0-1, Ella McEnteggart 0-2, Jade McKeown 0-1; Ann Marie Kane, Ciara Lennon 1-7 (2f) Ciara Sharkey (2-4).

Subs: Aisling Quigley for Kampes (HT), Brig McEnteggart for O’Neill (45), Abha McEneaney for Stitt (48), Eimear Geoghan for Sharkey (55), Lucy Litchfied for Clarke (55)..

Gleann Mhairtin: Rachel Goodwin; Katie Whelan, Yvonne Brennan, Katie Carolan; Shauna Johnson, Rebecca Carolan, Lily Winters; Rebecca Tully, Aoife Russell; Katie Murphy 0-2, Rachel Leonard 0-5 (3f), Sarah Maguire 1-0; Marcella McKeever 0-2, Mari Clair Fahy 0-1, Mary McKeever.

Subs: Eili Ryan for Winters (HT), Katie Ryan for Johnson (40), Nicole Tully (0-1) for Rebecca Tully (45), Aoife O’Rourke for Whelan (48).

Referee: Rory McCullough.