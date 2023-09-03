Clan na Gael pip O’Connell’s in entertaining Louth IFC tussle, ensuring they progress as group winners

Clan na Gael 0-16 O’Connell’s 2-9

Billy Smith came back into the Clan na Gael team as a substitute during Saturday's IFC victory over O'Connell's in Tallanstown.

Clan na Gael didn’t deliver a performance anything nearly as intense as when beating Sean O’Mahony’s in their opener, though Alan O’Neill’s men were still worthy victors of Saturday evening’s meeting with O’Connell’s in Tallanstown.

The Ecco Road side trailed by a point at the break and once again in the second half when Seán Cairns scored the second of his two goals – neither of which were defended overly well by Clans – but they had more capable players and were able to make changes to their attack which inspired the turnaround.

Billy Smith’s return to the side after injury was a boost in itself and the experienced forward even got on the scoresheet in a match where the teams were level on seven occasions, including with four minutes remaining, after which Shane Carroll curled over the decisive notch.

Despite the defeat, and their fall into relegation contention, O’Connell’s can be pleased by their display. Niall Conlon’s involvement underlined just how key the former Louth star is to the Castlebellingham side’s cause and his absence for the impending play-off will be a significant loss.

Although the efforts of Cailum Woods, Conor Culligan, Cairns, Jackie Agnew and Bernard Osborne should stoke belief in David Neacy’s side as they bid to stave off a drop to the junior ranks.

The teams were tied at 0-4 apiece on 15 minutes when a long ball into Cairns, who had drifted towards full-forward, by Culligan was caught by the burly No9 and neatly buried past Seán Smyth. When Emmet Byrne followed up by kicking over the top, the underdogs had a four-point lead, which was one short of the margin they needed to prevail by in order to progress to the last eight at Clans’ expense.

But Clans finished the half strongly, to trail by just 1-6 to 0-8 at the interval, and they moved a couple of front with the opening three points of the second period, the best of which came off the boot of teenager Jack Callan.

Alas, another long delivery towards Cairns, this time by Agnew, yielded another major with the midfielder spinning superbly and picking out the top corner.

The next six points were traded evenly, leaving the teams on terms, and while O’Connell’s – Cairns in particular – continued to carry a goal threat, Clans were able to edge past a team they too often haven’t in championship combat.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smyth, Jack Callan 0-1, Craig Long, Brian McDonnell; Mark Lee 0-1, Paul Crewe 0-3, Conall McKeever 0-2; Robbie Curran 0-3 (1f), Conor Noonan; John Byrne, Shane Carroll 0-1, Gavin Gaffey 0-1; Seán O’Hanlon, Jason Cullen 0-3, Gerard Curran. Subs: Conor Smith for Lee (20), Billy Smith 0-1 for McDonnell (HT), Mark McGeown for Gaffey (41), Liam O’Hanlon for Long (51), Lee O’Carroll for R Curran (56).

O’CONNELL’S: John Brennan; Jack McGeough, Conor Byrne, Sam Shearman; Conor Culligan 0-2, Stuart Osborne, Emmet Byrne 0-1; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns 2-0; Dean Stanfield 0-1, Jackie Agnew, Cailum Woods 0-1; Niall Conlon 0-2, Bernard Osborne 0-2 (1f), Evan Kearney. Subs: David Hoey for Stanfield (53), Nathan Carragher for Kearney (60).

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).