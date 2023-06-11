Clan na Gael end long wait when overcoming Naomh Máirtín in Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 1 final

Clan na Gael 4-8 Naomh Máirtín 2-7

Clan na Gael delivered the club’s first Division 1 title in 28 years by winning the Peter Judge Cup with victory over fancied Naomh Máirtín in Newfoundwell last Thursday night.

Holders of the league and championship at U13 level, having beaten Clans in the former final, the Jocks faced a determined Dundalk outfit in what proved to be an excellent contest.

John Moroney’s team led by 2-3 to 1-3 at the interval having had a glut of further goal chances, sending two strikes narrowly off target and hitting the upright with another.

Clans, having defended manfully through an opening period spent playing into a considerable gust, timed their revival perfectly and had levelled with three points early in the second half before capitalising for two goals in moving six clear.

The Monasterboice natives cut the gap to a single point, but Clans hit back with another goal in response and although the margin was seven by the end, it took a fine save by Eoin McCooey to make sure of the victory in the dying embers of the struggle.

CLAN NA GAEL: Eoin McCooey; Liam Bingham, Ben McKeon, Conor Kirk; Seán Day Duffy, Ryan Gore, AJ Powell; Calum Woods 1-3, Joshua Conlon; Harry Quinlivin 0-1, Sam Ekweozor, Jordon Vocella; Cameron Kilcoyne 0-2, John Praise Ogibamadle 3-2, Ross Browne. Subs: Fionn Muckian, Caolan Duffy, Aaron McCourt, Warren Monaghan, Conn Sheridan, Joshua Kavanagh, James Donnelly.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Kian Morgan, Tom Moore, Brody Murphy, Cormac Duggan, Noah Boylan, Mark Halpenny, Tadhg Moroney, Tadhg McDonnell, Robert Hanratty, Oran Cassidy, Cormac McEvoy, Oliver Walsh, Adam Malone, Oliver Ginty, Luke Harmon, Calvin Winters, Conor Kelly, Ryan McMahon, Matthew Maher, Peter Farrell, Roan Flood. Oisín Harty, Robert O'Connell, Nicholas Cooney, Will Davis, Pierce Mullen, Tom Murphy, Evan Costello, Dáire Archbold.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).