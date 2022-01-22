Cille’s call for clubs to climb for MND

Dundalk school teacher Paul Lavin and the LGFA team she manages, Meath’s St Colmcille’s, are calling for GAA/LGFA clubs to get involved in their climb of Slieve Foy in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) support.

Cilles’ senior LGFA team are planning to hike the mountain on April 2, coinciding with former RTÉ correspondent Charlie Bird – who has been diagnosed with MND – taking to Croagh Patrick on the same day.

More information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks but for now, Gaels are asked to share and spread news of the challenge throughout the north-east area.