Ciarán Downey was a class apart as Louth qualified for a first Leinster final in 13 years at Croke Park

Louth 0-27 Offaly 2-15

Ciaran Downey of Louth celebrates after his side's victory in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Louth and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

If ever a reaction wasn’t in keeping with the magnitude of a result, this was it. Louth, having beaten an exhausted Offaly after extra-time, qualified for a first Leinster final in 13 years and just their second since 1960 with a 27-point return and yet it was as though the achievement was lost on every red-wearer at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps it was that every Wee stakeholder had long come to terms with the outcome by the time referee Joe McQuillan called a halt to proceedings, to a degree that all their energy had been expended in celebrating each of the team’s 0-10 in the two additional periods that injected such a deflated response?

Or was it that this team simply has a greater cause in mind and that beating Dublin in a Leinster final is now their only aphrodisiac?

There is a third possible reason – that they were simply too tired to even contemplate euphoria never mind exude it in any palpable way.

"I think that (elation) broke out a bit last week because to be in such a bad position against Westmeath, eight points down, that was something to be more excited about,” said manager Mickey Harte.

"This was a battle that just gets you to a place that gets you to a tougher battle. I think the players would have enjoyed last week’s result more because of where we took ourselves from.

"Or, maybe they had no energy to be euphoric. They put in a big shift for all that time.”

Beginning to describe Sunday’s enthralling encounter is almost as impossible as a front-row prop trying to ride the winner of the Aintree Grand National. The talking points are in multiples and logic flew in the direction of Narnia.

Louth seemed to be pulling away from Offaly as early as the 27th minute when Ciarán Downey’s fourth point put the Reds three clear. Only for the determined Faithful to come back through a Peter Cunningham goal that may have been enhanced moments later only for James Califf to produce a fine intervention, denying the roaming Cian Donohoe.

Level at the interval, 0-9 to 1-6, with captain Sam Mulroy way out of form and only Downey, Niall Sharkey and Tommy Durnin anywhere near their usual high pitch, the underdogs started to take control and went two in front when Ruairí McNamee, who was extremely impressive, dropped over the ’bar.

Then the typical fightback from the Reds with Durnin simply imperious at midfield. His hands were like a magnet to kickouts at either end and with Ian Duffy struggling – especially – off the Offaly tee, six points in seven minutes by the winners suggested a seamless route to the finish lay in wait.

There was a clarity and control about them at this juncture, and the Faithful were showing all the signs of a wearying team hampered by involvement in Division 3 as opposed to the higher grade at which Louth are accustomed.

Not the case and the spark Martin Murphy’s team required arrived in the form of mere millimetres of whitewash. Dáire McConnon’s stinging shot was saved and just when Mulroy looked set to finally make a telling impact on the occasion, his rifled attempt was somehow tamed by the hands of Duffy.

The ball trickled towards the goalline, at the Davin End where the infamous 2010 Leinster final was decided, only to be scrambled off it. A good portion of the leather looked to have entered the three-point zone, though the umpires were unmoved.

Therefore, the play remained fluent and Offaly moved rapidly towards Hill 16, enticing the free from which Cian Farrell inspired a defiant roar by the travelling Faithful. Two Dylan Hyland notches then had the gap back to one and Louth resembled a panicky bunch for the first time in recent memory, ceding control of the ball and allowing their discipline to stray.

"We were in a very strong position and had a great goal chance,” Harte added.

"Maybe, on closer scrutiny, it might have been a goal. The right man (Mulroy) had the ball at the time and you think ‘this is definitely going to go in the net’. That gave Offaly a lot of oxygen, which it would do. It could have put them to bed but it gave them the belief to say ‘we will fight on’.”

And they did. Nerveless veteran Anton Sullivan bisected the posts from along the Hogan Stand, levelling the match with a minute of additional time to go. Fittingly, having been otherwise cleaned out at centre-field, the midlands men collected the subsequent restart and were in prime position to steal an outrageous triumph.

Farrell had time and space – and, most importantly of all, the ball – but his high kick screwed wide of the target. Sighs all around. Some in despair. Louth’s in relief. Off the hook, and given Harte’s ability to rouse his troops, the likelihood was that a Wee victory would transpire based on their superior conditioning and mental brawn.

To Louth’s palpable advantage, Mulroy adjusted to the task in extra-time, converting four times in the first half as a fading David Dempsey, who had shackled him so well, was unable to retain tabs on the Reds’ skipper. Up by 0-23 to 1-15 at the midway juncture, game over.

"Would you take Messi off?,” was Harte’s response to a query about Mulroy’s possible withdrawal.

"I wouldn’t. He was out of football for about seven or eight weeks with injury and a player like that has quality. He is the real star player. He’s our captain. You do have to wait on somebody like that to find their feet.

"Any player out that length of time doesn’t come back and hit top form and make things happen the way he normally he can. It would be foolish to not leave him on to do what he can do in extra-time.”

Declan Hogan tried to arouse another Offaly stir with a goal that Louth should have defended better but Craig Lennon and Downey were in their element in the open spaces.

"Ciarán Downey has that ability to be a game changer and we are delighted to have him on the team. There was a while there where everything he touched turned in to a point.”

Class is permanent and that’s Downey in essense. And this Louth, well, they are the real deal.

LOUTH: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Daniel Corcoran, Ciarán Murphy; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey 0-2, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin 0-2, Conor Early 0-2; Paul Mathews, Ciarán Downey 0-7, Conor Grimes 0-2; Ciarán Keenan, Sam Mulroy 0-6 (2f), Dylan McKeown 0-2. Subs: Dáire McConnon for Keenan (32), Liam Jackson 0-1 for Mathews (HT), Craig Lennon 0-3 for McKeown (HT), Peter Lynch for Murphy (46), Anthony Williams for McKeever (65), Conal McCaul for McConnon (FT), Ryan Burns for Jackson (FT), McKeever for Corcoran (83), Jackson for McKenny (86), Murphy for Grey (88)

OFFALY: Ian Duffy; Declan Hogan 1-0, David Dempsey, Lee Pearson; Cian Donohoe, Peter Cunningham 1-1, Ciarán Donnelly; Jack McEvoy, Conor McNamee; Dylan Hyland 0-5 (1f), Ruairí McNamee 0-3 (1f), Anton Sullivan 0-1; Cian Farrell 0-2 (1f), Nigel Dunne 0-2 (1f), Jamie Evans. Subs: Joe Maher for Evans (50), Bill Carroll 0-1 for Dunne (57), Aaron Leavy for C McNamee (57), Jack O’Brien for Pearson (61), Jack Bryant for McEvoy (65), Luke Egan for Sullivan (FT), Nigel Bracken for Donohoe (FT), McEvoy for McNamee (FT), Shane O'Toole-Greene for Donnelly (79), Hyland for Sullivan (80), Aaron Brazil for Cunningham (83).

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).